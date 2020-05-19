A large, three-story home being built in Whispering Pines is causing a headache for the county and area residents.
Levi and Michael Luster are building the home on West Scott Drive in Whispering Pines. Building codes limit homes in the area to two stories and a maximum height of 30 feet. The Luster home, already under construction, is 34 feet high and three stories.
The Gila County Community Development Office gave the family building permits in October for a two-story, single-family residence, with 2,478 square feet habitable space and a 1,267 square foot attached garage.
According to Scott Buzan, director of the community development office, staff missed during the plan submittal that the structure was actually three stories and exceeded the maximum 30-foot building height by four feet.
He said his office received a complaint that the structure was too tall for the area. Upon investigation, staff discovered the errors.
The property owners, after being informed by staff, submitted a Conditional Use Permit application. The Planning and Zoning Commission was to consider the CUP at a public hearing at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 21. Buzan said he will be requesting a continuance for the item to the next meeting scheduled for June 18.
The commission’s May 21 is still a public hearing so anybody that calls in or logs on will still be able to speak. The hearing will take place via telephone conference. The public can access the hearing by calling 888-788-0099 or 877-853-5237 (toll free), using meeting ID 932-8535-6277 and following the prompts.
Buzan said the continuance will allow a neighborhood meeting with the property owner that applied for the CUP.
He said staff will not be providing a staff report to the commissioners for the May meeting, but will incorporate all comments received at the neighborhood meeting, by email, or U.S. mail into a staff report for the June 18 meeting.
The plan is to have the June 18th meeting with attendance in person, instituting social distancing, PPE, etc. “My concern is the BOS conference room in Payson is not very big and if well attended, it may prove problematic to maintain 6-feet between attendees. I may be forced to hold it at the Roads Department conference room in Star Valley. We will again post notices in the newspaper and in the field announcing the date and location,” Buzan said.
The Lusters have paid $3,145 in building permit fees, but because the CUP is required because of a county staff error, Buzan asked the Gila County Board of Supervisors to waive the $300 fee for a CUP application. The BOS approved Buzan’s request.
While the CUP application fee is waived, the Lusters still must have the CUP recommended for approval by the Gila County Planning & Zoning Commission. The commission will have a hearing for public comments on the matter at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 21 and again Thursday, June 18 to make a recommendation
Several residents in Whispering Pines, people who have lived there for decades, are concerned about the three-story home. They call it a monstrosity and an eyesore.
Some residents with backgrounds in construction said they are worried that the way the house is being built will affect drainage that could cause other properties to flood. There is also concern that from what they have seen in the construction, it may not be structurally sound.
“If the house is damaged by flooding and the owners sue the county because they were given the permit, who pays if they win? I called the county treasurer and was told the taxpayers would be responsible,” said one resident.
There are some residents who want the house torn down and wonder why someone would want to live where they are not wanted.
