Rim Country job seekers: apply today if you’re in the market for a job paying $16.50 per hour; flexible scheduling for temporary positions during the first two quarters of 2020 where hires can earn extra money, even if you already have other commitments.
Census jobs are paid weekly; mileage and other approved expenses are reimbursed for employees doing fieldwork.
Cleverly billed as “a job that counts,” working for the census is also a way to support your community. Results of the 2020 count will determine Arizona’s representation in Congress.
Data also determines how billions of dollars are distributed for hospitals, schools, roads and social services across the United States — and, more locally, throughout Arizona.
Working for the 2020 census helps ensure that everyone in your community is counted and that your town gets its share of federal and state support.
A job with the U.S. Census Bureau, albeit temporary, is a chance to be part of something truly historic. Every 10 years since 1790, the United States has undertaken this challenging and essential task of counting its population. Read more about census jobs or apply online at www.2020census.gov or call 520-329-6158 with questions.
Speaking of questions, here are a few of the most frequently asked — with answers from the Census Bureau:
Question: Is there an age limit for employment?
Answer: There is no cap on the age for employment, but you must be at least 18 years or older to be hired for all positions.
Question: What are available positions I can apply for?
Answer: The most openings are for census takers, but the Census Bureau also hires field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks, and office staff. Apply for all of these temporary jobs with just one application; find this online at www.2020census.gov.
Question: What will my work schedule be?
Answer: Schedule depends on your position. Field position hours are flexible; some of these require daytime work so you can see addresses on buildings, while other field positions require you to interview local residents, so it is preferred that you are available to work evenings and weekends, when people are usually home.
Question: What do the jobs pay?
Answer: 2020 Census jobs offer competitive wages (currently $16.50-per-hour in Gila County) as well as paid training. In addition, employees doing fieldwork are reimbursed for authorized work-related expenses such as mileage. An interactive map at 2020census.gov shows pay rates for Rim Country jobs — which are administered through the Flagstaff field office.
Question: How often will I be paid?
Answer: Temporary 2020 Census employees are paid weekly through direct deposit or a paycheck in the mail. They can expect to receive their first paycheck 10 to 14 days after their first day of work, and they will receive subsequent paychecks every seven days.
Question: I currently receive SNAP assistance — will census income be excluded?
Answer: The Census Bureau works with state and tribal governments to get census income excluded so recipients who receive benefits such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program to work as census takers without losing their benefits or eligibility status. The Census Bureau has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (which administers SNAP) to exclude earned income from temporary employment for 2020 Census.
