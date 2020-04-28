The Gila County Board of Supervisors was handed a wasp nest by Jacque Sanders, director of the Gila County Library District, at its April 21 meeting. The BOS also serves as the Gila County Library District Board of Directors.
Sanders said last year, the Pleasant Valley Community Library Board, which oversees the Young Library, used operating money for a $31,069 capital improvement project. This money was from the Gila County Library District and the funds were not to be used for capital improvement projects or major building repairs without approval.
The library was to use the money to pay salaries, conduct routine maintenance and pay for other expenses.
Sanders said the Young library board provided a document that outlined expenses for FY2019, at approximately the time that the district was distributing the first installment of funds for FY2020.
“The document showed operating funds in the amount of $31,069.21 were improperly used for major building repair/maintenance in violation of the terms and conditions of the LSA (library service agreement). The actual budgeted amount under Maintenance and Repairs – line item Building, was $1,000, which would be an allowable expense under the terms of the LSA, for a net disallowable amount of $30,069.21,” Sanders told the supervisors.
She said the library has ample reserves that they could have used for the building repair/remodel without using the operating budget for FY2019 and without limiting the services to the residents. The December 2019 treasurer’s report shows that the Library Board had $43,099 in funds, before the November 2019 distribution of $29,375 for the first half funding for 2020.
Sanders said because the money from the Gila County Library District was used for capital improvements at the Young library, “Not one piece of new material was bought. They cut everything to preserve their reserve.”
The financial document showing the library’s 2019 budget and actual expenses showed it had planned to spend $2,650 on materials (books, periodicals, videos and the children’s summer reading program). Instead it spent $767.65 ($42.25 for periodicals for adults; $100.20 for youth and children’s books; and $615.20 for the children’s summer reading program). The library’s total budget was $57,600 for 2019, but $63,547.51 was spent.
“Spending public money on private property is a violation of state law,” Sanders said. Adding there was an issue with the building, but the board could have used its reserves for the project, not taxpayer money.
Besides the use of funds from the Gila County Library District, Sanders said the public has concerns about the Young library board following open meeting laws, which they require it to do as the recipient of public funds.
The Library District is also concerned about how board members are elected or selected. Sanders said the Library District has no records related to recent community election/selection of board members, nor can the library board provide any records related to community election/selection processes or results.
Since there are ongoing issues related to financial information and following of the bylaws and the open meeting law, there will be additional requirements added to the fiscal year 2021 LSA for the Pleasant Valley Community Library Board.
Sanders said elections are planned for the library board in both May and November 2020.
“It is possible that the PVCLB will not be able to contract with the Library District until after the November 2020 election/selection process,” she said.
Sanders recommended withholding the second half of Gila County Library District funds in the amount of $29,375 and recovering the $694.21 balance from the first installment to the Young library in FY2021.
“Given the number of issues and unknowns related to future contracts with the Pleasant Valley Community Library Board, and since funds were misused in FY 2019 and need to be recovered in the most efficient manner possible, and since the Library Board has ample funds to operate the Young Public Library until the next contract year, recovering $29,375 at one time, with the remainder of $694.21 recovered in FY2021 would resolve the issue related to misused funds.”
“We have to be accountable for our spending as a county, so anyone we give money to through an IGA must be accountable too,” said Tim Humphrey, supervisor for District 2.
“I agree with the recommendations. We’re responsible for the use of taxpayer money,” said Woody Cline, supervisor for District 3 and chairman of the BOS.
The supervisors unanimously approved Sanders’ recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!