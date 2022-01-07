The Gila County Board of Supervisors recently gave approval for zoning for a 16-cabin dude ranch in Pine.
The 4.65-acre parcel at 3550 N. Old County Road had both Residence One Density 12 District (R1-D12) and Transitional Residential (TR) zoning. At its Jan. 4 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors was asked to approve its Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation to give the entire parcel TR zoning.
The planning commission had two hearings on the request and a public participation meeting was held with approximately 25 to 30 people attending.
Among the objections: water supply to the property; horses and the smell — especially because the property is across the street from a restaurant with outdoor seating; traffic; parking; noise.
Some of the written objections:
“I would like to state my opinion on the rezoning of the property on Hwy. 87 and Old County Rd. … This is a busy intersection, limited visibility to the right and with food businesses across the street. With even more traffic and horse trailers this intersection will be very congested. With 16 cabins and horse corrals coming and going on this small street will be horrific,” wrote Caroline Leonard.
“The clean up after horses will also be an issue … I do not want this property to be rezoned for these purposes. We have heavy traffic now due to the airbnb rentals. The lack of water in the area is also a large consideration. I understand they will be digging a well. But that could be incorrect on my part. The water conservation is a large part of why I do not want this property to be rezoned,” she concluded.
Scott Blanchard wrote, “I oppose rezoning the parcel because once rezoned the county loses control necessary to protect the rights of adjoining property owners. I also recognize that the current zoning of part of the parcel as TR permits horse corrals on that portion of the property and propose a compromise that provides the applicants with the ability to develop the property as they request while simultaneously maintaining county control over the parcel to ensure compatible use.
“I recommend that rather than rezoning the property to TR that it be rezoned to R1-D12 and that a conditional use permit be issued for the parcel. The conditional use permit should include all the obligations that the applicants have offered: drilling a well and connecting the well with the PSWID, approved plans, sanitary facilities etc., approved by engineering and the county; conditions the county has proposed as part of rezoning; and conditions that address additional residents’ concerns, specifically traffic mitigations, horse trailer parking, horses’ corrals and smell, noise traffic into Pine Creek Resort.
“There is a lot of concern about the horse corral smell, especially considering the proximity of Old County Inn pizza restaurant with outdoor seating and Pine Creek Resort. The conditional use permit enables the county to put specific mitigations in place such as how often the stalls are cleaned and the storage and disposal of waste so as to mitigate this concern. As a conditional use permit, the county can enforce these mitigations and if not implemented the conditional use permit is revoked.
“The rezoning decision is permanent. The ownership and management of this parcel is going to change. The ability to respond to nuisance complaints is severely restricted with a TR zoning. The county alternatively can enable the applicants to develop the parcel as they wish while providing durable enforcement through the alternative approach recommended above.”
Responding to some concerns, Ray Pugel said a well will be drilled on the property and it will have its own wastewater treatment; a full-time caretaker will make sure the area is kept clean; each cabin would have two parking spaces and the structures would face into the property.
The change in zoning was approved to allow applicants Pine Dude Ranch, LLC/Ray and Julie Pugel Family Trust/Randall Family Trust to establish a dude ranch with 16 one-bedroom cabins, horse corrals, and a manager’s quarters.
The Community Development Department, represented by Randy Pluimer, said there were six written objections to the rezoning and two in support.
The approval was based on the owners meeting the following conditions:
• Improvements must be made within four years of approval of the zoning change;
• Applicant must abide by all local, state, and federal laws that apply. Applicant must get any local, state, or federal permits that are required by law.
• The Applicant must provide a will serve letter from the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District (PSWID), unless a producing well is drilled on the property to serve occupants.
• All lighting shall comply with the Gila County Outdoor Light Control Ordinance.
• The north and west property lines shall be screened from residential areas with a six (6) foot high fence, wall, or landscape screening.
Before work can begin on the project, a development plan shall be submitted, reviewed, and approved by the Gila County Community Development Department prior to any development.
