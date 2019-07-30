Three different topics involving the Pine area enjoyed smooth sailing through the July 23 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors. In the recent past, when Pine-Strawberry matters were on the agenda, there was usually a packed house and lots of public debate.
Two zoning changes came to the supervisors with no opposition, so the board approved allowing a lot at 168 W. Hunt Ranch Road, Pine, to be split in order to have two residences constructed and another in Strawberry to be changed from commercial to residential so another home could be constructed.
The BOS also accepted its public works department’s recommendation to put in three stop signs where Pine’s Hardscrabble Mesa Road is intersected by Southard Drive.
In other business
The BOS was asked to approve a funding agreement between the Arizona Department of Housing and the County Community Services Department to receive $5,000 in funds to help address the issue of homelessness.
The Arizona Balance of State Continuum of Care (AZBOSCOC) is responsible for planning and managing resources and services that address the needs of people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The service area includes Apache, Coconino, Cochise, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma counties.
The AZBOSCOC assists in coordinating, developing, and evaluating housing and services for the homeless and people who are at risk of being homeless with the aim of ending homelessness within the communities it represents and serves. Its goal is to do this through a seamless and collaborative network, and by assisting eligible entities in obtaining funding needed to help vulnerable, low-income individuals and families attain and maintain economic self-sufficiency.
The Gila County Community Services Department has been identified by the State Continuum of Care (COC) as the local lead agency for Gila County. Funding from COC Planning Funds in the amount of $5,000 will be provided to the Gila County Community Services Department to act as the lead in forming a Gila County COC and to be responsible for activities, discussions, and meetings directed at ending homelessness.
The supervisors approved the agreement.
