Rep. Paul Gosar has doubled down on his fierce criticism of the police response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, calling for an investigation into the death of a protester shot by a Capitol police officer.
“Six months ago today, Ashli Babbitt, a 110-pound woman with nothing in her hands, not a rock, not a stick or a bat, was shot dead by a still unknown Capitol Hill police officer. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Yet, we have very little information about her death. Our fake news media has asked no questions or sought information about this tragedy. So, I have. And now President Trump has joined me in seeking the truth,” said Gosar this week in a press release.
He called on the Justice Department to release the name of the officer who fired a single shot as Babbitt attempted to push through a broken window to get into the anteroom outside the chambers where lawmakers were being evacuated.
The U.S. Justice Department in April declined to bring any criminal charges against the unnamed officer after an investigation lasting several months.
The Justice Department concluded, “The investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber.”
Gosar has gained national attention for his unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen by hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes in Arizona and elsewhere and that the Jan. 6 protesters who occupied the Capitol building and injured 140 officers were “peaceful patriots.”
The House Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint against him for allegedly inciting the demonstrators, through speeches and dozens of social media posts.
Now he’s criticizing the Justice Department’s decision to not prosecute or identify the Capitol police officer who shot Babbitt, an Air Force veteran from Arizona, who also followed and supported QAnon conspiracy theories. Babbitt’s family has said they will file a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit against the government.
In his release Gosar said, “there is a determined effort to cover up the full circumstances of this homicide and the American people won’t stand for it.
“Why won’t the Department of Justice identify the shooter? Why won’t the Department of Justice release the nearly 14,000 hours of surveillance video taken on January 6? I have asked for this for months. Why haven’t the SWAT team members standing by Ashli at the moment of her murder been interrogated and their statements released? They were right next to her and saw no threat. Certainly, no lethal threat. Why were there no warnings given or escalation of command and force in proper law enforcement technique? Why have no charges been brought against the shooter for negligent homicide or more?
“It is unjust to sweep Ashli’s death under the rug by merely saying she was in the wrong place at the wrong time, as so many have. Her life mattered. We do not allow the execution of citizens by street ‘justice’ in our country. We have rejected vigilantism and police abuse for generations,” he said.
The Justice Department’s summary of its investigation said that Babbitt was shot trying to gain access to the speaker’s lobby outside of the House Chamber where Gosar and other representatives were still evacuating.
“Members of the mob attempted to break through the doors by striking them and breaking the glass with their hands, flagpoles, helmets and other objects. Eventually, the three USCP officers positioned outside the doors were forced to evacuate. As members of the mob continued to strike the glass doors, Ms. Babbitt attempted to climb through one of the doors where glass was broken out. An officer inside the speaker’s lobby fired one round from his service pistol, striking Ms. Babbitt in the left shoulder, causing her to fall back from the doorway and onto the floor. A USCP emergency response team, which had begun making its way into the hallway to try and subdue the mob administered aid to Ms. Babbitt, who was transported to Washington Hospital Center, where she succumbed to her injuries,” said the Justice Department release.
Department prosecutors concluded they had no reasonable hope of proving that the officer violated a federal criminal civil rights statute. Prosecutors would have to prove behind a reasonable doubt that the officer acted “willfully” to deprive her of her rights.
“As this requirement has been interpreted by the courts, evidence that an officer acted out of fear, mistake, panic, misperception, negligence or even poor judgment cannot establish the high level of intent required” for a criminal prosecution,” said the statement.
Gosar, who represents a solid Republican district that includes all of Rim Country and much of western Arizona, has called President Biden a “fraudulent usurper” and describe his election as “sedition” and a “coup.”
On social media he reportedly promoted a fundraiser along with Nick Fuentes, head of America First and one of the organizers of the 2017 Charlottesville demonstrations by Nazi and white supremacists that led to the death of a counter-demonstrator when a demonstrator drove his car into a crowd. Fuentes warned that the nation is losing “its white demographic core.”
Gosar reportedly wrote to the FBI on congressional letterhead in Fuentes’ defense. He has also repeatedly suggested the Jan. 6 Capitol riots was effectively a false flag operation guided by left wing groups. He previously suggested that the Charlottesville riots were actually instigated by Democratic megadonor George Soros. Police investigators have released no evidence to support either claim.
Gosar has also addressed and supported the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia group that recruits former military and police officers. So far, at least 16 members of Oath Keepers have been arrested and charged with conspiracy in connection with the Capitol riots. Gosar has repeatedly defended the group and linked to them on social medial, insisting only “leftists” consider them a right-wing organization.
Gosar has said that he has never condoned violence or racism.
In a statement on Twitter in response to national criticism that his support for Fuentes amounted to support for white supremacy, Gosar criticized the growing hostility of the nation’s institutions under the Biden administration to white people. “Just as racial supremacy has no place in America First, it has no place in our military, our schools or boardrooms ... Not sure why everyone is freaking out. There are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts.”
(3) comments
One would think that the people that claim that the Jan 6th insurrection was fringe "leftists" organizations would NOT vote against a Congressional investigation. Weird, eh? 🙄
An the Republican Party ignoring a Congressman openly embracing white supremacists, well...no words. Remember...he represents us.....
Anxiously awaiting the FBI investigation of Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for his role in this attack on the United States Capitol. Godspeed.
For a minute I thought he was calling for the investigation of the police officer beat to death by white supremacists then I realized "back the blue" was just another empty slogan Republicans use until it no longer benefits them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!