“I have repeatedly stated that this conflict has nothing to do with American national security and not one American soldier should be dragged into a war 5,000 miles away when there is no reason to be there. Additionally, I have called on Mr. Biden to seek congressional approval before sending American troops into battle.”
Congressman Paul Gosar was one of just seven representatives who voted against investigating war crimes potentially committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.
The bill passed with 418 to 7, but Rep. Liz Cheney submitted a letter saying she hit the wrong button and had meant to vote “yes.”
The resolution would require the U.S. State Department to collect and preserve evidence of Russian atrocities in the Ukraine. The Russians reportedly left the bodies of executed civilians scattered on the streets as well as mass graves as they retreated from areas around Kyiv. The “Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act” would then require the U.S. to turn over that evidence to bodies like the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.
The vote comes in the wake of the announcement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the administration had determined Russian troops committed war crimes.
Rep. Gosar did not issue a statement explaining his vote. The other representatives who voted against the motion included Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.
Greene told Newsweek that she objected to the provision requiring the U.S. to give evidence it collected to the International Court of Justice and other international organizations. “I will not vote for globalism and the slow slide to become a one-world government. I will only vote to protect America, our military, our borders.”
Gosar has previously voted against aid to the Ukraine, saying that while he sympathizes with the Ukrainian people, he does not want the U.S. to get drawn into a conflict with Russia.
Gosar currently represents Rim Country in Congress — along with most of western Arizona. Redistricting moved northern Gila County into a new District 2 currently represented by Rep. Tom O’Halleran, who voted in favor of the resolution. Gosar is in the redrawn Congressional District 9, which includes most of western Arizona. He has four opponents in the Republican primary in that district, including educator and businesswoman Sandra Dowling, Randy Dutz and Morgan Adam, a former Army Airborne ranger.
