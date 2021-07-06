There’s crazy.
Then there’s crazy like a fox.
Rep. Paul Gosar has been provoking national headlines for months — seeking to overturn the state’s presidential vote, calling the rioters who occupied the Capitol building “peaceful patriots,” insisting police executed one of the protesters as she climbed through a window, voting against awarding medals to officers who protected lawmakers, attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling for a halt to all immigration, insisting without evidence that hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes were cast in the Arizona election and taking a host of controversial positions.
Most recently, he was one of a handful of Republicans to vote against making Juneteenth a national holiday. Congress voted overwhelmingly to recognize June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Texas were declared free. The 1862 Emancipation Proclamation had no real effect until the end of the Civil War and Texas was the last southern state to submit to federal authority.
However, Gosar voted against the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act saying, “Our country is divided and the cultural and political Marxists are continuing their relentless efforts to divide this country further. Juneteenth is more debunked critical race theory in action. I reject racism. I reject the racial division people are promoting. I voted no because this proposed holiday does not bring us together, it tears us apart. We have one Independence Day and it applies equally to people of all races.”
Gosar’s defense of the rioters and the attack on Capitol police prompted his two brothers to once again go on national news to criticize him — calling him a “pathological liar” and apologizing to the country for his “disgraceful conduct” and his “despicable views.”
His sister commented that “There is no one member of Congress more responsible for the attack on the Capitol than Congressman Paul Gosar.”
Gosar’s assertion that one officer “executed” a rioter as she attempted to climb through a window into the outer office of the chamber from which lawmakers were being evacuated also drew condemnation from some fellow Republicans.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney tweeted, “on January 6, as the violent mob advanced on the House chamber, I was standing near @RepGosar and helped him open his gas mask. The Capitol police led us to safety. It is disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us.”
Gosar also has already drawn two Democratic challengers. Former nurse and health care consultant Delina DiSanto has branded him a “white supremacist.” Counselor and therapist Judy Stahl has called his conduct “shameful.”
On the other hand — consider the flip side when it comes to getting all that media attention.
For starters, the House Ethics Committee recently declined to investigate an ethics complaint against Gosar filed by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington). She said his efforts to overturn the presidential vote and his frequent social media connections to some of the militias who participated in the riots violated House ethics rules. The riots forced representatives to flee the Capitol building, resulting in more than 200 arrests, numerous injuries to officers and several deaths.
Gosar hailed the decision to dismiss the allegations, saying “this patently baseless claim attempted to conflate political disagreements with ethics.”
He said, “Know this: I have never instigated violence. I have no criminal record of any type. I have never aided or abetted violence. I have not urged or supported violence. A review of Jayapal’s unsupported, baseless, and fraudulent allegations suggest they are devoid of reality and smothered in Blue Anon conspiracy theories, ad hominem attacks, and baseless speculation.”
And then there’s this: Gosar ranks as one of most popular political figures among Arizona Republicans — and his numbers have risen significantly in the past several months, according to a OH Predictive Insights Poll of registered voters.
The top-ranked politicians among Republicans in the poll included Gov. Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, State Party Chair Kelli Ward and Congressman Andy Biggs.
Gosar ranked fifth in popularity among Republicans.
The top-ranking Republicans didn’t do nearly as well among independents or all registered voters. The poll listed Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Jack McCain — the son of the late Sen. John McCain, State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego as the five most popular politicians in the state among all voters.
However, Gosar represents a solidly Republican district and beat DiSanto with 70% of the vote in the last election. He also easily defeated a moderate Republican challenger in the primary, who tried without success to make an issue of Gosar’s incendiary rhetoric.
So Gosar seems to be driving the pundits crazy — but the core Republican base with solid control of his district seems to be eating it up.
