Ducey

The federal government has filed a lawsuit to allow it to remove a wall of shipping containers Gov. Doug Ducey ordered placed on the border with Mexico.

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services/

PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove all the shipping containers he has installed along the border.

In a stipulation filed in federal court Wednesday, Ducey promised to take out not just the containers near Yuma but all "associated equipment, materials, vehicles and other objects'' from the property of the United States by Jan 4, "to the extent feasible and so as not to cause damage to United States' land, properties and natural resources.''

