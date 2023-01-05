hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs was sworn in this week in a private ceremony.

 Photo courtesy of governor's office

PHOENIX -- Katie Hobbs offered Thursday to work with Republicans even as she warned them that some ideas and items are off limits and essentially would be courting vetoes.

"Let me say unequivocally to every elected official here today that if you're ready to make read progress on the issues that matter most to the people of this state, then my door is always open,'' the new governor said in her inaugural speech.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.