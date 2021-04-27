Gov. Doug Ducey last week vetoed a sex education bill supported by state lawmakers representing Rim Country and the White Mountains. The bill would have barred any discussion of homosexuality or transgender issues in sex education classes.
However, the governor also issued an executive order requiring school boards to post sex education curriculum and hold public hearings to give parents a chance to weigh in on the materials and prevent their child from attending the classes. Parents can bar their child from attending sex education classes.
Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) both voted for the vetoed bill. The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote and so did not record Sen. Wendy Rogers’ vote. However, the measure passed on an almost straight party-line vote.
The legislature’s action came just two years after the repeal of a law that barred any positive mention of homosexuality or transgender issues. The state legislature repealed the law under threat of a lawsuit. That bill would have also prohibited any discussion of HIV-AIDS prevention.
Critics of the newly proposed bill praised the governor’s veto. “In effect, the bill would have reinstated Arizona’s discriminatory ‘No Promo Homo’ law rescinded in 2019,” said Rep. Cesar Chavez, chair of the LGBTQ Legislative Caucus. “It is important to state that parents have and still have a choice in regard to age-appropriate comprehensive sex education, which the governor has reaffirmed with his executive order. However, the intent of this bill was to legislate far past that and create a silo which deemed gender identity, expression and sexual orientation as somehow immoral,” he said.
House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding said, “age-appropriate comprehensive sex education helps children when they are most vulnerable to distinguish between — for example — a good touch and a bad touch and gives them the language to tell a responsible adult if they have been abused. Parents can already opt out of this instruction if they choose, but if the legislature erects so many barriers that this instruction disappears altogether, it will only allow more harm.”
The executive order requires a school district to give parents a “meaningful opportunity” to weigh in on any proposed sex education curriculum. That includes making materials available for review for at least 60 days, holding two public hearings and making the curriculum available for review both in person and online at least two weeks before the class starts.”
The governor said the provisions banning discussion of things like gay and trans history as “broad and overly vague.”
Numerous studies have concluded that comprehensive, evidence-based sex education classes can reduce teen pregnancy, sexually transmitted disease rates and dating violence, according to a summary of research by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Teen pregnancy rates have declined since 1990, although Gila, Apache and Navajo counties have among the highest rates in the state. The statewide average is about 30 per 1,000, 20% above the state average. But the rate in Apache County stands at 40 per 1,000, in Gila County at 49 per 1,000 and in Navajo County at 55 per 1,000 — nearly three times the national average.
However, the share of schools offering sex education classes has been declining steadily since 2000. Fewer than one-fifth of middle schools and half of high schools cover the sex education topics recommended by the CDC.
In 2019, 38% of teens have had sexual intercourse, 9% have had four or more partners, and 7% have been physically forced to have intercourse. Among the 27% who said they’d had intercourse within the past three months, 46% did not use a condom, 12% used no birth control at all and 21% had been drinking before having sex, according to a survey on the CDC website.
The CDC reports that 21% of all HIV diagnoses and 20 million sexually transmitted diseases are reported in people aged 15 to 24 annually. Last year, some 180,000 babies were born to teens aged 15-19.
