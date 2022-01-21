Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposed state budget for 2022-23 includes carefully targeted new money for K-12 schools, but leaves the state’s poorly funded public schools perched on a fiscal cliff.
Overall, the state’s $14.25 billion budget would increase by 9%, despite additional tax cuts. The budget includes a $424 million boost to the rainy day fund and $1.1 billion to improve water storage and infrastructure programs. The budget also includes a $248 million raise for state workers and a $611 million extra contribution to the retirement fund for police and firefighters.
When it comes to education, the draft budget includes about $323 million in new funding for K-12 schools plus increases for community colleges and universities — mostly for job training programs.
Much of the increased spending covers a portion of inflation plus enrollment gains.
Rep. Walt Blackman, who represents Rim Country and the White Mountains, generally supported the budget, but said he’ll seek increase in several areas — including K-12 education, a 20% pay raise for police, more money on border security and more money to reduce the suicide rate among veterans — currently running at 22 per day, he said in an email response.
He also he supports more money for school vouchers to cover private school tuition and home schooling as well as more money for vocational programs in district schools. “Parents have a right to send their children to schools based on their needs. I want to see that CTEDS funded accordingly for those students who favor trades over the traditional post-high school education to our state colleges.”
Other District 6 representatives did not respond to an email request for comment.
The governor’s proposed budget does not address major areas of uncertainty for public schools, including a ballot measure that seeks to stave off a nearly $1.2 billion cut in funding imposed by last year’s record-breaking income tax cuts.
A voter initiative in November seeks to overturn the income tax cut, which essentially nullified a previous ballot measure that imposed a 3.5% income tax surcharge on people making more than $250,000 per year. Several lawmakers have said they will propose a similar income tax cut that’s just different enough to prevent the ballot measure from going to a vote — locking in the nearly $1 billion in lost revenue for schools.
Education advocates criticized the budget for not addressing the ongoing teacher shortage or earmarking a portion of the state’s $2 billion budget surplus for schools — which account for about half of all state spending.
The budget proposal also did not mention the impact of a looming cap on school district spending first imposed in the 1980s. If the legislature doesn’t raise the cap, schools can’t spend the money included in the budget. The cap would cost most districts millions — including $2 million for Show Low schools and $2.7 million for Payson schools.
Payson Unified Finance Manager Kathie Manning said K-12 schools will likely receive little new funding — and likely lose ground to inflation. Payson has recovered about 80% of the enrollment lost during the pandemic and hopes to avoid additional enrollment losses, which would trigger more cutbacks.
Worse yet, the district will face big cuts if the legislature doesn’t lift the spending cap. The district would have to cut its operations and maintenance budget by about 15% without legislative action.
“We need a short-term fix for this fiscal year we need a long-term fix for future years.”
The governor’s office has said the spending cap is a matter for the legislature to decide, according to a report in The Arizona Republic.
Arizona has among the lowest teacher pay and the largest class sizes in the nation, reflecting low per-student funding from the state. A recent compilation on the WalletHub website (https://smartschoolsusa.org/blog/arizona-ranked-49-for-public-school-ranking-by-state) ranked Arizona schools 49th in the nation, based on test scores, funding, class sizes, dropout rates, school safety, bullying and other measures.
The state does have one of the best funded school voucher programs, which provides grants averaging about $10,000 per student to parents who home school or place their children in private and religious schools. Several lawmakers have already proposed big increases in eligibility for those vouchers, despite a recent voter-approved referendum that limited the program.
