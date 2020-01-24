If the Arizona Legislature adopts Gov. Doug Ducey’s budget plan, schools will get more money — but not nearly as much as education advocates seek.
The budget plan released last week would add a third year of modest increases for schools — but still leave per-student spending stuck at the inflation-adjusted, per-student levels of 2001.
Overall, state spending would rise 6% to $12.6 billion, with more tax cuts and a small increase in the reserves. K-12 schools would get an additional $600 million, but most of that comes in the form of automatic increases for enrollment gains and other formulas.
Overall, education accounts for about half of the state’s general fund spending. Polls show education remains at the top of the priority list for a majority of state voters.
The budget also includes almost no new money for community colleges, with the exception of $4 million for workforce training programs at rural community colleges, like Eastern Arizona College, which operates the two community colleges in Gila County. That money could benefit EAC’s Payson campus, which already has substantial workforce training programs — especially in nursing.
In his State of the State address, Ducey highlighted the steady increase in education funding in the past three years, despite a big increase in the reserves and continuing corporate and individual income tax cuts.
“We’ve provided funding to get schools built faster and, most importantly, by the start of the next school year, teacher pay will be up by 20%. There’s still more we can do to help students. Real people and real kids are impacted by these policies,” he said.
The budget drew cautious praise from education advocates.
“While Arizonans can boast about our amazing educators, world-class universities, top tier schools and community colleges and award-winning programs, we are not doing enough to ensure every student has access to an excellent education,” said Christine Thompson, president and CEO of Expect More Arizona.
The budget would provide about $175 million in new money to boost teacher salaries another 5% — bringing the three-year total to about 20%.
Even with the increase, Arizona has among the lowest teacher salaries and biggest class sizes in the country.
The budget also attempts to address the steadily worsening teacher shortage by expanding a program that provides free tuition at state universities for people working on a teaching credential, providing they agree to remain in the profession for a certain number of years. The governor wants an extra $1 million to advertise the program.
The governor’s proposal would also provide extra money for both low-performing and top-performing schools. Schools with 60% of the students living in poverty or those receiving a D or F would get an extra $150 per student. This would amount to about $44 million annually, divided up among 554 district and charter schools with a “turnaround” plan.
Rim Country has no D or F schools and family income levels fall just short of the cutoff point.
On the other hand, the top-rated schools would get an extra $225 to $400 annually — about — about $35 million. It’s unclear which schools would get that extra money. Both Julia Randall Elementary School and Payson Center for Success (alternative high school) have A ratings from the state.
Most of the state’s highly performing schools are located in wealthy neighborhoods, which also have more money to spend on each student due to local budget overrides and bond issues as well as contributions to things like Credit for Kids, a tax credit program. Studies show that family income and background plays the dominant role in student test scores. Rural schools like Payson have much lower family incomes and far fewer college-educated parents.
The budget will also include an additional $38 million for counselors, social workers and on-campus police officers. This will fund an additional 495 positions. This year, the state boosted spending on counselors and school resource officers by about $20 million, but this covered only about a third of the requested positions.
Payson received extended funding for the existing school resource officer at the middle school, plus money for an added police officer on the high school campus and an added counselor at Payson Elementary School.
Arizona has one of the worst student-counselor ratios in the country.
The nearly $1 billion state budget surplus will also enable the state to stop relying on a risky financial gimmick — postponing a nearly $930 million payment to schools from one fiscal year to the next. The maneuver has provided some year-end cash for the general fund every year since the recession. The state no longer needs that cushion, with some $1 billion in reserves from last year, on top of the extra $1 billion in revenue this year.
Finally, the budget continues to chip away at a big deficit in funding for campus capital needs — which ballooned into a $1 billion to $2 billion shortfall during the recession.
The governor’s budget plan boosts funding for the statewide School Facilities Board by $35 million, a 44% increase.
Payson hired a consultant to assess its campus capital needs. That report put the district’s unmet need at about $12 million, although the district’s capital budget is about $600,000 annually.
The budget would continue to expand the rapidly growing state spending on programs that subsidize tuition and private and religious schools.
Despite the increases in the past two or three years, Arizona schools remain badly underfunded compared to those in other states, according to a national survey based on census and other data posted on the Wallet Hub website (https://wallethub.com/edu/e/states-with-the-best-schools/5335/).
Arizona ranked 49th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia when it came to the quality of the school system.
The ratings included things like dropout rates, test scores, teacher salaries, per-student spending, class sizes, violence in schools, on-campus injuries and bullying.
The study found that the overall quality in most states matched their per-student spending rate. That included Arizona.
Eight states had spending levels above the national average, but wound up with test scores below the national average. States in the West in that group included California, Washington and Oregon.
Another eight states had lower-than-average spending but better-than-average results on other measurements. That includes western states like Utah, South Dakota and Colorado.
The other 33 states appear to be getting pretty much what they paid for, with test scores, dropout rates and other measurements matching their per-student spending levels.
Arizona ranked 51st in teacher-student ratios, one measure most closely linked to student success in national studies.
Arizona also ranked 48th when it came to the high school dropout rate. Studies show that not finishing high school has a dramatic, lifetime impact on income as well as a variety of social wellness measures — including things like incarceration, life-expectancy, joblessness, poverty rates, school success and health.
Overall, Arizona ranked 50th in school quality measurements and 34th in school safety measurements.
(2) comments
A well written article. It kind of mirrors other topics regarding how local taxes vs expenditures may have possibly been misused here in Payson over the years. I'm glad that is being addressed now.
There is an old axiom that is like nearly all axioms - the ones that are remembered are only remembered due to their truth. This one is appropriate - Figures don't lie, but liars figure.
This biased piece of propaganda is written to sell the lie that district schools do not have the money to educate our students due to no new funding since 2001. The truth is that PUSD is rolling in money to the point that when they get more money due to increased student enrollments, they are "flabbergasted" and do not know how to spend it legally.
So lets go to the main point in this article by the school district's mouthpiece.
In 2010, PUSD received $21,116,491 in total tax revenues for 2,531 students which equals $8,343 per student.
In 2019, PUSD received $24,470,091 in total tax revenues for 2115 students which equals $11,569 per student. That is a 39 per cent INCREASE in revenues per student.
How did this happen, you might say. Well the citizens of Payson who have gone through tough economic times have had the total property taxes to PUSD INCREASED from $10,720,030 to $14,750,558 - a 38% INCREASE.
This occurred while the student count DECREASED by 416 students.
Therefore PUSD revenues INCREASED a whopping 65% INCREASE per student.
And what did you, the taxpayers get for their investment?
A school bureaucracy that has FAILED to educate our children.
A school bureaucracy where every teacher receives performance bonuses while only 31% of their students can pass the watered down AZMerit test.
A school bureaucracy where administrators were just approved for performance bonuses.
A school bureaucracy that misrepresents its revenues in the marketing of an Override election to take more money from you - including those on fixed incomes who would be grateful for increased revenues more than the current pittance.
The bloated PUSD bureaucracy is run by people who are adept in misrepresenting the true financial picture AND has systematically taken an addition $3 million from the classroom over the same period.
This should be investigated and reported as the scandal it is, but, instead, we get the standard script of how the school district is underfunded.
If Payson is to reach its potential, this must be corrected - and it must begin with every taxpayer in the Town being educated in how their confiscated funds are being spent and why our students are being failed by the adults getting rich at the trough.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!