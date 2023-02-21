The Gila County Health Department gets nearly $200,000 annually to reduce the county’s soaring teen pregnancy rate – along with a host of other problems afflicting young people here.
But it has struggled for the past three years to get its message about healthy choices to teenagers in Northern Gila County, said Health Director Josh Beck.
Most of the money goes to hire health educators to make presentations in schools — or to pay for county staff overhead. But few of those presentations have been made in North County for the past three years.
County health educator Jessica Palmer left three years ago on the brink of the pandemic. A second health educator was hired and trained in the array of in-class presentations the county officer – but left before she could resume the program.
Now, the county’s struggling to recruit teachers who can make the presentations on not only reproductive health – but bullying, drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, life skills and smart driving, said Beck.
As a result, the county’s mostly spending its hundreds of thousands in state and federal grants in the southern half of the county.
And that’s too bad – given the high rates of teen pregnancy, suicide, smoking, drug use, bullying and other health challenges facing teens in Gila County. The county suffers the highest teen pregnancy rate in the state. Studies show that teen pregnancy dramatically increases the risks a girl won’t finish high school or attend college – as well as facing higher unemployment rates throughout life and suffering an array of health risks.
Gila County’s teen birth rate is 44 per 1,000 – the highest in the state. The statewide average is 22 per 1,000. The US rate is even lower – 19 per 1,000.
Some 67% of Gila County teenagers have to cope with at least one “adverse childhood experience,” including divorce, drug use in the home and family violence. About one third report having been bullied at school.
Beck noted, “The Teen Pregnancy Program offers strategic approaches to improve the health and social well-being of youth through the reduction of teen pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections/diseases, and the awareness of healthy relationships and life skills, including financial literacy and educational and career success.”
The program is funded through the Arizona Lottery, based on voter passage of Prop. 203 in about 2005.
Since then, the state has changed the rules of the program – complicating the attempt to reach kids. Previously, parents could turn in a form to ensure their child not attend the sessions. Now, parents have to “opt in” by returning a form giving specific permission for their child to attend the sessions – which in Payson school were mostly for an hour here and there in PE classes.
“This has made the program much more difficult to present in the schools,” said Beck. “This has become a tremendous burden for public health and for schools.”
He stressed that Payson schools have remained receptive to the presentations. “(Superintendent) Linda Gibson has been a great partner through COVID in Payson,” said Beck.
However, the county hasn’t been able to fill the health educator position in Payson since the departure of Palmer. “We to this day have never been able to fill the open Payson position. COVID happened shortly after Jessica left. Almost everything was online and all the grant monies were diverted to COVID call centers and contact tracing.”
The county’s now hiring teachers to deliver the grant-supported course units – but even that has proved difficult in North County. “So it has been a mess finding a replacement for Jessica,” said Beck.
“It’s difficult to get the teachers to reach out and want the classes when they already have so much on their plates. It’s difficult in Gila County – but equally difficult in other counties that I have worked for,” said Beck.
He noted that the health department has just approved a contract with a motivational speaker to make presentations to schools about teen pregnancy, with a focus on life choices. “The art of saying no – and other non-issue topics that should work with all parents on both sides of the aisle.”
Years of research on teen pregnancy suggest that comprehensive sexual health approaches that include decision making, coping with peer pressure, life planning, the health impacts of pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases and other topics can have a significant – but modest – impact on teen pregnancy rates and sexual behavior. Studies of programs that put all the focus on abstinence until marriage have rarely shown an effect – and in some cases have increased teen sexual activity.
However, lawmakers have required that any sex education curriculum adopted by the schools must emphasize abstinence.
The US has among the highest teen pregnancy rates in the industrialized world – with rates more than double countries like Sweden, Spain, France, Portugal, Israel, Finland, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, Singapore, and Switzerland. In many cases, the US rates are four or five times higher, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
Moreover, the near total ban on abortions in Arizona now in place could increase the number of teenagers with children. The Guttmacher Institute reported the US rate per 1,000 teens for 15 for abortion, 8 for miscarriages and 34 for live births.
Studies have linked the risk of teen pregnancy to a host of other factors – many of which the county’s teen health programs also address. For instance, Gila County also has the state’s highest teen suicide rate. The suicide rate is rising, while the county’s teen pregnancy and drug use rate.
The county health units address many of the core risk factors including bullying, decision-making, violence, relationships, family stresses and other triggers.
The 2022 Arizona Youth Survey by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission found many risk factors and dangerous behaviors have declined among teens – but still remain at worrisome levels. Findings from the survey for Gila County include:
Problem behaviors
at school• 25% don’t feel safe
• 32% have been bullied
• 13% have been drunk
• 11% have had a physical fight
• 14% have been threatened with a weapon
• 18% have been suspended from school.
Adverse childhood
experiences• 39% lived with an alcoholic
• 23% lived with a drug user
• 34% lived with someone who has been incarcerated
• 48% parents separated or divorced
• 21% lived with adults who fight
• 35% lived with adults who insulted or put you down
• 7% had at least one of those experiences
Drug Use
• 32% have used alcohol, down from 47% in 2018
• 8% have smoked cigarettes (down from 30% in 2018)
• 27% have used marijuana (down from 34%)
• 1.3% have used cocaine, down from 5.2%
• 3% have used prescription pain relievers, down from 8%.
• 3.5% have abused prescription drugs, down from 5.5%
• 6% have used multiple illegal drugs at one time, down from 15%.
Risk Factors
• 60% low neighborhood attachment
• 42% norms favorable to drug use
• 24% availability of drugs
• 32% availability of handguns
• 35% poor family management
• 46% family conflict
• 29% history of family antisocial behavior
• 23% parents favorable to drug use
• 44% parents favorable to antisocial behavior
• 55% academic failure
• 62% low commitment to school
• 23% rebelliousness
• 13% early use of drugs
• 39% attitudes favorable to antisocial behavior
• 32% attitudes favorable to drug use
• Friends use of drugs 23%
• 31% students with high risk
• 23% can easily get a handgun
• 40% have seen someone beaten in the past year
• 21% have been beaten in the past year
• 5% have been assaulted by a boyfriend/girlfriend
• 25% harassed or ridiculed by text or online
