Public schools could face tricky new restrictions on discussing controversial subjects in class, including racially-charged topics like slavery, the Civil War and the Civil Rights Movement.
Last week, some parents testified against a bill that would prohibit public schools from “using public monies for instruction that presents any form of blame or judgment based on race, ethnicity or sex.”
The bill stipulated teachers avoid any discussion or topic that causes a student to feel “discomfort, guilt, anguish or psychological distress because of their race, ethnicity or sex.”
Rep. Michelle Udall’s bill (HB 2112) is similar to a bill that failed last year.
The state last year passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools.
None of the district public schools in Rim Country or the White Mountains say they’re teaching critical race theory — which is a university-based area of study that looks at systemic racism in American institutions.
This bill would include a broader ban on any discussion that might make students feel bad or blamed for anything having to do with race or sex.
People testified both for and against the proposed bill in hearings before the House Education Committee last week.
Supporters said that teaching controversial subjects touching on race only increases racial divisions — making white children feel bad about their identity and making minority children feel victimized.
Rep. Walt Blackman, who represents District 6 in the state legislature and is now running for Congress, has made his criticism of critical race theory central to his campaign fundraising appeals. In one Facebook post he said, “We live in a time right now where the left wants to take over the country by indoctrinating our country by pushing critical race theory. This is our country. This isn’t the Soviet Union. This isn’t a socialist country. This is the type of curriculum that shouldn’t be shown in our school. There’s no room for critical race theory in our classrooms.”
However, some parents who testified this week said it’s important for students to learn about even the difficult parts of American history and society.
Cathy Sigmon said, “children prepare for adulthood in the classroom and learning to respond to a challenge or injustice is an important part of that preparation. I don’t know how you could learn about slavery without feeling discomfort.”
Kristin Roberts, a teacher, said, “I am alarmed because bills like these are creating a wedge between teachers and parents. Bills like this feed into the destructive and decidedly false narrative that teachers and parents are enemies. We are not. We are on the same side. We all want children to grow up learning to think critically and to understand the beauty of American history — as well as the pain from our past.”
Lisa Olson, a retired teacher and mother of five, said “the legislature has no business micromanaging teachers or any other profession. They should not be subverting local control over curriculum issues, either. The job of the legislature is to provide appropriate funding for public education that serves all students.”
Awaiting the book burning at the rodeo grounds...it's 1939 Germany again...in Arizona.
