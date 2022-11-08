Naturally, the Town of Payson Water Department would have a creative solution to keeping its employees up to date on the latest and greatest water management techniques.
With its cutting edge C.C. Cragin water system, the Payson Water Department has the capacity to do what no other community in Arizona can do — recharge depleted wells.
But it’s critical the customers of the town’s water department trust that the water coming out of their taps is clean and pure.
Each employee must have an up-to-date certification because their job affects public health. Certificates must be renewed every three years. Both the state and federal government mandate these certifications through the Safe Water Drinking Act of 1974 and numerous Arizona statutes.
The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) established national standards for drinking water, including a requirement to test for more than 80 common pollutants — including lead leaching out of old pipes. The SDWA significantly increased water quality nationwide — with new pollutants added to the testing list as they’re studied and documented.
But obtaining this certification requires 30 hours of training and travel costs.
Except if you’re the Payson Water Department.
“In an effort to reduce travel and lodging costs and to maintain certifications, the Water Department coordinated with the Parks Department and the Arizona Water Association to host a Hands-On Operator Workshop ... This event provided up to six Professional Development Hours for each operator,” wrote staff in the Oct. 13 town manager report.
The training also offered the cities of Gilbert, Phoenix, Chino Valley, Surprise, and the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District a chance to send their employees, which they did “with great participation,” wrote staff.
“The event had multiple stations with training on items such as service connection fabrication, leak detection, water sampling techniques, fire hydrant repair, excavator equipment challenge and a meter assembly and repair,” wrote staff.
It seemed the water staff had a good time.
“The meter assembly and repair station included a timed competition for who could assemble a water meter in the shortest time,” they wrote. “Our very own Brent Dirren won the competition with a time of 1 minute 22 seconds! Wow! That’s fast!”
