State Sen. elect Wendy Rogers has gotten right to work upsetting Valley newspaper columnists, after winning the costly battled for District 6, which stretches from the Grand Canyon and on through Rim Country and the White Mountains.
Rogers drew attention when she tweeted a spirited defense of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
Her tweets came after Virginia removed the statue of Robert E. Lee from the state Capitol’s National Statuary Hall, following the recommendation of a commission of lawmakers and citizens.
Rogers tweeted “Robert E. Lee was a great patriot and a great leader. They are not just tearing him down. They are coming after all of us. Get involved now. You could be next … Robert E. Lee loved our country more than Antifa, Soros, China, @aoc, @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib,” in reference to three Democratic members of Congress.
Rogers is a former Air Force colonel whose campaign focused mostly on national issues. She waged one of the most expensive state Senate races in history, fueled by national donations as both parties struggled for control of the Senate. Rogers raised $1 million and independent dark money groups spent another $359,000 on her behalf. Dark money groups on the other side spent $1.1 million, in addition to the $623,000 raised by her Democratic opponent Felicia French, also a retired colonel and an Army medivac helicopter pilot. Rogers defeated Sen. Allen in the primary and then went on to a comfortable victory against French.
Rogers’ campaign focused on her strong support for President Trump and included many harsh comments about Democrats, generally suggesting most were socialists who wanted to destroy the country.
In her most recent series of tweets, Rogers concluded, “Robert E. Lee served his country and his state, which is more than most of these socialist imposters have done.”
Actually, Lee led a rebellion against the U.S. government when his home state of Virginia joined the Confederacy after the election of Abraham Lincoln, whose platform opposed the extension of slavery into any new territories. Lee also served with distinction in the U.S.-Mexican war. A brilliant general who inspired the Southern armies, Lee kept the war going a year or more longer than it might have continued without his success on the battlefield. An estimated 620,000 to 750,000 soldiers died in the Civil War, probably more than in all our other wars combined.
Arizona Republic columnist EJ Montini mocked Rogers in a column this week for suggesting the Civil War rebel was a “great patriot.”
He wrote, “Rogers launched a tweet storm in defense of Lee, seemingly to demonstrate, beyond any doubt, her own historical ignorance.”
Montini commented, “Lee disavowed his sworn oath to his country in order to lead an army in defense of the South’s determination to own millions of human beings as property. He loved our country? He served our country?”
Historians have noted that Lee was a slave owner who refused to free the slaves he inherited despite the provisions of his father’s will. Lee proved willing to break up families and sell off children, mothers and fathers. Evidence shows that he personally oversaw the flogging of recaptured runaway slaves — and insisted his oversee add brine to the wounds to make them more painful.
Lee argued that slavery did more harm to whites than to blacks, saying “I think it however a greater evil to the white man than to the black race, & while my feelings are strongly enlisted in behalf of the latter, my sympathies are more strong for the former. The blacks are immeasurably better off here than in Africa, morally, socially & physically. The painful discipline they are undergoing, is necessary for their instruction as a race, & I hope will prepare & lead them to better things. How long their subjugation may be necessary is known & ordered by a wise Merciful Providence. Their emancipation will sooner result from the mild & melting influence of Christianity, than the storms & tempests of fiery Controversy,” according to an account published in the Atlantic.”
Montini concluded, “during negotiations with Lee on prisoner exchanges, Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant agreed only ‘on condition that Black soldiers be exchanged the same as white solders.’ Lee refused.
“Perhaps Lee was a ‘great patriot,’ as Rogers suggests,” continued Montini. “But it wasn’t for the United States of America.”
I don't think most Arizonans agree with the Progressive Arizona Republic writers on very many issues, including politically correct interpretations of history. The newspaper will not agree with much of anything Republican politicians do or say. And then has been true for the Roundup, too.
