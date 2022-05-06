A federal infrastructure law will boost the long-running effort to save the native Apache trout.
Some $2.3 million in federal money plus a $1.3 million matching grant from the Arizona Department of Game and Fish and other partners will remove seven no longer needed fish barriers and six culverts on White Mountain Apache land to increase the range of the once-endangered trout.
In addition, a second project on the San Carlos Apache Reservation will provide $240,000 in federal money and $20,000 in local matching money to support fish habitat and connectivity at the Bylas Springs Complex. The springs provide critical habitat for the tiny, mosquito-eating Gila topminnow, another endangered native fish, according to an announcement from Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema.
The Apache trout fish barriers were installed years ago to prevent non-native, predatory trout from reaching the handful of headwaters streams on which the state and the White Mountain Apache were working to save the once plentiful, native, high-country trout.
Game and Fish has since learned how to raise the wary Apache trout in hatcheries and created recreational fisheries throughout the White Mountains, as well as recovery streams protected from non-native fish — particularly predatory brown trout.
The removal of the barriers and the culverts will give the growing population of Apache trout access to an additional 52 miles of stream habitat.
The golden-yellow Apache trout was historically found in the headwaters of the White, Black and Little Colorado rivers above 6,000 feet. They can grow up to 20 inches and weigh up to five pounds. But mostly they live in small streams and pools and grow to about nine inches. They were once so plentiful in the region that settlers would catch hundreds of trout in a single trip.
The dewatering of streams, cattle grazing, over harvesting and the introduction of non-native species like the brown trout devastated the once-thriving Apache trout populations. The same thing happened to the state’s other native trout — the Gila trout, mostly in lower elevation streams along the Gila River watershed. At one time, the Apache trout occupied some 820 miles of stream. By the mid-1950s, they were down to 30 miles of stream habitat.
