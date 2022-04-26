A Maricopa Superior Court judge last week quickly rejected a lawsuit asserting Rep. Paul Gosar shouldn’t be allowed to run for re-election due to his support for the “Stop the Steal” protest of the election results that contributed to the Jan. 6 riots.
Judge Christopher Coury’s 19-page ruling said only Congress can enforce a U.S. constitutional provision barring anyone who engaged in “insurrection” from office. Free Speech for People and other private groups have no legal standing to enforce the Civil War era constitutional amendment the lawsuit cited.
Moreover, the group waited too long to file the lawsuit against Gosar, Rep. Andy Biggs and Rep. Mark Finchem now a candidate for Arizona Secretary of State.
A spokesman for Gosar’s office had earlier dismissed the lawsuit as “ridiculous.”
Gosar currently represents much of western Arizona and northern Gila County. However, redistricting shifted northern Gila County and parts of Yavapai County into the congressional district now represented by Democrat Tom O’Halleran.
The judge dismissed the lawsuit on multiple grounds.
However, the issue may continue to shadow Gosar, who organizers at one time described as the “spirit animal” of the Stop the Steal movement. Gosar has maintained without evidence that hundreds of thousands of illegally cast votes in Arizona stole the election from former President Donald Trump.
Ali Alexander, the self-described “father” of the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, is reportedly cooperating with federal investigators. The New York Times has reported that Alexander has been talking to investigators about phone conversations he had with Biggs and Gosar. On social media posts, Alexander had said that Gosar and Biggs “came up with the Jan. 6 idea” to prevent President Biden from being certified as the election winner.
Gosar was speaking on the floor of the House urging Congress to set aside the Arizona election results when protesters stormed the Capitol, broke through police lines and entered the building – forcing the hasty evacuation of lawmakers. Gosar has subsequently defended the rioters as peaceful patriots and sharply criticized the police.
Alexander in a statement has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the riots.
Gosar has publicly condemned the violence on Jan. 6, but at various times has suggested without evidence that the violence was actually triggered by left-wing protesters. He has said the police murdered a protester who was shot as she climbed through a window into a room just outside of the room where representatives were evacuating.
However, the ruling last week said it’s up to the voters to decide whether the targeted representatives are fit to serve – not the courts.
The judge made it clear he wasn’t reaching any legal conclusions about whether Gosar and his fellow officials broke the law in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 – only that the group that brought the lawsuit had no legal standing to challenge the officials’ fitness for office.
The judge’s ruling stated, “Indeed, there may be a different time and type of case in which the candidates’ involvement in the events of that day appropriately can and will be adjudicated in court,’’ the judge wrote – but not by making an appeal using state law focused on the candidates’ qualifications, according to a summary of the ruling by Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services.
“And, irrespective of this decision,” the judge continued, “here ultimately will be a different trial for each candidate: one decided by Arizona voters who will have the final voice about whether each candidate should, or should not, serve in elective office.’’
Gosar’s attorney, Alexander Kolodin, told Capitol Media Services, “if the radical left hopes to use our courts to punish dissenting views they came to the wrong state.”
Coury noted that Congress never adopted legislation to implement the provision of the amendment intended to prevent many confederate office-holders to seek election after the Civil War. He noted that there is a federal law prohibiting rebellion or insurrection, but none of the officials cited had been charged with a violation of that law, much less convicted.
Until Arizona Republican judges are gone Arizona Republican politicians can continue to break our laws.
