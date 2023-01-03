The Forest Service had no obligation to post specific warning signs or keep people out of the Water Wheel recreation site, despite the risk of flash floods that ultimately killed 10 people in 2017, according to a summary of the court ruling.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for the area that had been seared weeks earlier by the Highline Fire. However, no one warned the people eight miles downstream from the burn scar of the danger.
A July 15, 2017 monsoon deluge sent a black wall of debris roaring down Ellison Creek and Cold Springs and on down into the popular Water Wheel chain of waterfalls and swimming holes.
The Garcia and Garnica families from Phoenix had paid a $27 parking fee for three vehicles and headed up stream to celebrate the birthday of a family member.
Some people scrambled out of the way of the debris flow or hung onto trees as the wall of water passed. However, 10 members of the two families were washed away and drowned. Some bodies ended up miles downstream.
Susana Villanueva Garcia and her brother Julio Cesar Garcia sued the U.S. Forest Service, claiming the Forest Service should have issued a flash flood warning and warned people to get out of the creek — or perhaps closed the recreation area during the monsoon after the fire.
The Forest Service did close the area after the flood for the rest of the summer.
However, United States District Judge Michael Liburdi dismissed the lawsuit, in a decision dating back to 2018 that the Roundup recently discovered. The judge dismissed the primary claim — but left the door open to a second claim revolving around whether charging a fee to park alongside the creek created liability for the government. The family apparently did not file an amended lawsuit before the deadline for such an action.
The case demonstrates the difficulty of suing the federal government — especially for recreational activities that go tragically wrong.
The Forest Service had assessed the flash flood danger posed by the 7,000-acre fire, which burned across the face of the Rim above the Control Road. The assessment noted two debris jams on Ellison Creek and three or four other debris jams on other creeks.
The assessment sought “emergency stabilization funds” as well as two additional flash flood warning signs for a road seven miles from Cold Springs.
The Forest Service posted no flash flood warning signs at the Water Wheel site. But a notice on a kiosk warned people to swim “at your own risk” and remain “aware of changing weather conditions.”
The judge noted that the U.S. enjoys “sovereign immunity” from lawsuits, except for certain narrow exceptions.
The Garcias argued that the facts met the test of those exceptions.
The first claim turned on whether the law required warning signs — or left it up to the Forest Service to exercise its discretion based on a variety of factors.
The court ruled that the law covering the posting of warnings used the word “should” instead of “must,” which means the Forest Service could make its own judgment — and was therefore not liable if it guessed wrong.
The relevant section of the law said: “The Flash Flood Hazard site sign or poster ... should be posted at all developed recreation sites that the Forest Service has determined are vulnerable to flash flooding. Hydrologists and recreation managers should advise on the need for Flash Flood Hazard site signs or posters. Flash flood hazard signs or posters should be posted on information boards and/or at other prominent locations so that the signs are seen by all visitors.”
The law “does not mention that coordination to implement new signs or posters is mandatory in any way. Indeed, this paragraph implies that coordination to develop new signs is a discretionary process that only needs to be done when presented with specific situations or hazards.”
The judge cited several precedents in coming to his conclusion.
For instance, in Lam v. United States, a man sued the Forest Service after a branch on a tree in a campground broke and fell on his tent — crushing his foot. The Forest Service had hired an expert to identify potentially dangerous trees in the campground. The expert had not identified the tree on which the branch broke as a potential problem.
In Nanouk v. United States a woman sued the government after discovering her property was contaminated by hazardous chemicals released from a nearby military facility. The woman asserted the government had failed to control release of the chemicals, shut down the facility improperly and done nothing to deal with the contaminated hot spot in 13 years. The court in that case ruled that the government’s actions were discretionary — and therefore immune to a lawsuit.
The judge in the Garcia lawsuit applied that logic in dismissing the core complaint, saying the flood risk assessment “expressly weighed competing policy considerations of which safety measures to take in an expedited fashion, including where to place flash flood hazard signs. While the (Burn Area Emergency Response) report recommended the Forest Service provide two additional flash flood signs at roads miles away from the Water Wheel area — there was no directive that the Forest Service place flash flood signs at the Water Wheel site itself. Forest Service officials made policy decisions when deciding to prioritize certain safety risks over others or where to allocate emergency funding.”
The Garcias also argued that charging people a $9 parking fee at the Water Wheel site made the Forest Service legally responsible for the site’s safety — especially when dealing with a foreseeable danger like a flash flood after a major fire.
The Arizona recreational use statute says that a government entity would not have immunity if the user has provided “payment of an admission fee or any other consideration to travel across or to enter the premises.”
The judge concluded it’s unclear whether the Water Wheel parking fee placed in a drop box constitutes an admission fee under the terms of the law.
He cited two cases. In Jones v. United States, a concessionaire rented snow tubes at a government owned site. One snow tuber was injured and sued. The court dismissed the lawsuit, concluding the rental fee didn’t qualify as an entry fee. In Howard v. the U.S., a man at a recreational site in Hawaii was injured after paying a fee to a concessionaire. Once again, the court did not consider this an entry fee — and dismissed the lawsuit.
The judge in the Garcia case left the door open for the Garcias to file an amended lawsuit focused on whether the Water Wheel parking fee should count as an entry fee. The Arizona recreational use statute says that a “nominal” fee charged to cover the cost of providing services doesn’t constitution an admission fee, which could therefore make the Forest Service liable.
The court said it was “too soon to conclude that the $9 fee is nominal,” and left the door open to further action.
The judge did however conclude that the Garcias failed to establish that the government’s decision not to post signs or close the creek did not amount to “gross negligence and willful or malicious conduct.”
