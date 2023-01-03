The Forest Service had no obligation to post specific warning signs or keep people out of the Water Wheel recreation site, despite the risk of flash floods that ultimately killed 10 people in 2017, according to a summary of the court ruling.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for the area that had been seared weeks earlier by the Highline Fire. However, no one warned the people eight miles downstream from the burn scar of the danger.

