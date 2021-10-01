A Maricopa County Superior Court judge this week declared unconstitutional the state’s ban on mask mandates and other pandemic restrictions in schools.
The judge ruled the four state laws ruled violated a constitutional provision that bills should deal with a single topic, since they were stuffed into a budget bill without hearings.
“This is classic logrolling — a medley of special interests cobbled together to force a vote for all or none,” said Judge Katherine Cooper in a 17-page ruling.
The ruling centered on the state’s ban on mask mandates in schools and cities, but other laws as well. All were added to a budget bill at the last minute, rather than going through the normal legislative process. Other laws affected included provisions requiring anti-fraud measures for ballots, a ban on proof of vaccinations to attend university classes in person and limits on teaching anything that smacked of “critical race theory” in schools.
The Payson school board on Monday discussed the ruling, but not whether to restore its mask mandate on campus. Many districts throughout the state had already defied the new law, which wouldn’t have actually taken effect until this week. Payson’s dealing with a cluster of on-campus cases that have already disrupted the semester.
Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich criticized the judge and vowed to appeal the ruling.
“Today’s decision is the result of a rogue judge interfering with the authority and processes of another branch of government,” said the governor in a statement. “Further action will be taken to challenge this ruling and ensure separation of powers is maintained.”
Brnovich said, “it is unfortunate that left-wing groups want to undermine the legislative process and indoctrinate our children with critical race theory and force vaccines on those who don’t want them.”
The judge’s ruling made it clear the ruling centered on how the laws were enacted — not on the laws themselves. “Whether the legislature complied with requirements of the Constitution and whether a provision is reasonably related to a ‘budget reconciliation’ are questions properly before the court.”
However, many education groups hailed the ruling — which would overturn the legislative restrictions and presumably shift back to school boards the responsibility for deciding on COVID prevention measures.
The Arizona School Boards Association said the ruling would lead to a more transparent legislative process. “ASBA applauds the ruling today that allows school boards to exercise local decision-making, based on local conditions, in determining whether to have a mask requirement in their schools.”
Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson on Monday told the board the ruling will probably mean the district will once again decide on mask mandates. Another law barred vaccine mandates as well as policies that treat vaccinated and unvaccinated students and faculty differently.
“It is not an action item today if you want to put masks in place or not,” said Gibson, “but it’s something the board might want to address. We went into masks last year when the governor mandated it and came out when the governor listed that.”
Board member Barbara Underwood said the ASBA joined the lawsuit to protect local autonomy. “We’re trying to exercise local decision-making based on local control. That was the biggest victory — they’re trying to make sure that districts have local control.”
“Very true,” said Gibson. “It is a beautiful thing to have local control. However, sometimes it’s nice to have someone higher you’re in agreement with that makes the decision. Be careful what you wish for.”
Some school boards across the state have faced criticism from parents and even demonstrations at board meetings that required police to remove people opposing mask mandates.
The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends that schools return to mask mandates indoors when students can’t socially distance in the wake of the spread of the Delta variant that has led to a spike in cases in schools across the nation. Payson has already seen far more spread of the virus in the past several months than in the first year of the pandemic.
The district as of Tuesday had accumulated 136 confirmed cases among students and 22 cases among faculty and staff. At least four people have quarantined with COVID-like symptoms, but no positive test. The epicenter of the cluster started at the middle school and now has spread to the high school. The district has a total of 894 “close contacts” to those positive cases — although that may include some double counting.
The number of new cases has been declining in the past week, said Gibson. The district now has a full-time social worker who handles the intense task of contacting all the families and close contacts when a student or staff member tests positive.
As of Tuesday, the district had only eight students still in the 10-day quarantine period after testing positive and 20 students quarantined as close contacts.
The district does not require staff and faculty to get a vaccine, although many other districts nationally have done so. At least 80% of the staff has gotten the vaccine. People who have been vaccinated don’t have to quarantine when exposed to the virus. That’s why only seven faculty members and staff have been quarantined so far as close contacts, compared to 887 students.
Numerous studies show that masks dramatically reduce COVID cases, since the respiratory virus spreads from person to person on almost microscopic droplets released in a person coughs, talks or breaths. Upgrading ventilation systems, leaving windows open and mask wearing have a much bigger impact slowing the spread of the virus than any intervention other than widespread vaccination.
The school board did take one action on COVID already on the Monday agenda.
The board approved changes in the policy that will reduce the ceaseless cleaning of surfaces and playground equipment. Scientists initially worried the virus could spread readily on contaminated surfaces, since laboratory studies showed the virus could survive for hours on surfaces. However, studies of the actual transmission of the virus showed that it almost never actually spreads from person to person in that way.
Moreover, the district’s also dropping routine temperature checks — since studies have shown that’s not a good way to identify asymptomatic people who can still spread the virus.
“I see what you’re saying,” said board president Joanne Conlin. “But I would like to see us continue encouraging the children to wash their hands after activities. It’s just good practice for germs.”
Many of the COVID protection measures last winter were credited with all but eliminating the flu season as well as the normal spread of the RSV virus in the winter — both of which can cause serious illness in children.
Underwood said, “Every time I go to the elementary school I see them coming in and the teacher takes them to wash their hands following activities. It’s just a good thing.”
“We call that ‘squirt out, squirt in,’” said Julia Randall Elementary School Principal Kim Yates.
“I love that,” said Conlin.
“I move to adopt the policy change,” said board member Audry Hogue promptly, “with the addition of squirt in, squirt out.”
The board adopted the motion unanimously.
