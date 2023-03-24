The Arizona Supreme Court has signed off on a plan to split Gila County into two judicial districts now that Gila County has enough space to hold jury selection and trials in Payson.
Superior Court Presiding Judge Tim Wright reported the decision to the Gila County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Eventually, this will mean people will no longer have to travel from north county to Globe for jury selection and trials. The changes will take place more quickly when it comes to civil trials but will phase in over the next two years for criminal trials, said Wright.
The shift is possible because Gila County spent $5.5 million to add to the county complex in Payson, including a new courtroom, jury selection facilities and offices for the supervisors and other county services.
Judge Wright, Judge Brian Chambers and Court Clerk Anita Escobedo have been working with the chief justice of the state Supreme Court since late in 2021 to bring about the change. The chief justice approved the shift in January.
“I’m glad to hear the Tommie Cline Martin building is working out,” said Supervisor Steve Christensen. “This is a giant leap to get this jury pool split. In this day and age, everybody is so busy it’s just a real blessing to have the ability (to have jury selection and jury trials in Payson). This building’s working out for people.”
Judge Wright said anyone arrested in north county on criminal charges after February will face possible trial in Payson. Previously all jury trials were held in Globe for lack of a large enough courtroom in Payson. Anyone already in the system will still face trial in Globe – which means the Payson courtrooms probably won’t see any criminal trials for another year or two.
However, civil trials will shift more quickly, said Judge Chambers. Civil trials could take place in Payson in the next few months.
Chambers credited Wright with pushing the changes through the state Supreme Court, in hopes Gila County can serve as a model for other sprawling counties with widely separated population centers.
“A lot of credit goes to the board of supervisors for making this possible by building the Tommie Cline Martin building – with plenty of room to call dozens and dozens of potential jurors. For years and years and years, the good people from northern Gila County have had to make that extra 90-minute drive each way to serve. I think we need to give a lot of the credit to Judge Wright on this. It is one thing to come up with wonderful ideas – it’s another thing to take an idea and move it to completion.”
Chambers said talk about splitting the jury pool to hold trials in Payson goes back to at least 2016.
More than half of the county’s population now lives in Payson – which meant jurors, witnesses and others faced a three-hour round-trip every day the trial was in session.
Moreover, the courts have launched a new questionnaire system to screen potential jurors for particular cases – rather than asking them to show up for a general jury pool process. Many jurors have conflicts that make it difficult to serve – much less drive to Globe every day from Payson. The new system will make it much easier to screen out jurors with medical or other reasons they cannot serve – reducing the number of jurors called and the time people spend sitting around before courts decide they’re not needed for a scheduled trial.
And as an extra bonus, a new state law will boost juror pay from $12 per day to $40 per day. People who can’t replace their income while serving can seek reimbursement of up to $300 per day, said Wright. Under the new system, jurors can get a debit card for the money they’re owed – rather than going through the time consuming process of getting a pay voucher.
Wright said so far the courts have held only five trials in the new building – mostly because of the long delays in scheduling criminal cases. However the mere possibility of having a trial in Payson has prompted more defendants to settle their cases rather than face a quicker trial.
“This has pushed cases towards resolution,” said Wright.
Some 97% of federal criminal cases and 94% of state criminal cases are settled through plea bargains, which therefore avoid a trial. Legal reform groups like the Pew Research Center have concluded that the laws give prosecutors huge leverage in extracting plea bargains, including the ability to stack charges and downgrade charges in the face of sometimes draconian minimum sentencing laws.
The supervisors hailed the change – despite the long delay in actually starting to hold trials in the building.
Supervisor Woody Cline said, “I look at a project of this magnitude and see that it really was a group effort that got this one done – it was not an easy project to get pulled out of the hat.”
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said the shift will save a lot of time and money for jurors from Payson who no longer have to travel to Globe on the off chance they get selected for a jury. “It’ll make it better for constituents to be willing to sit and jurors not to have to spend all that time and money.”
Chambers said “We ask a lot of jurors. There’s a good reason we do – but this will make jury service available to more people. None of us knows what’s going to happen to our health in the future. In the future, many of those people will say – ‘I can do it. I can go to Payson and I’d be happy to serve as a juror.’”
