Teen pregnancy rate by county

Gila County has the highest teen pregnancy rate in the state, but the Gila County Health Department hasn’t been able to find a health educator to make presentations in Payson schools for the past three years.

 AZDHS

Gila County continues to struggle with providing prenatal care and assuring that mothers, infants and young children get the support they need.

Blame high family poverty rates, a lack of medical insurance, a fragmented health care system and low breastfeeding rates, according to an array of measurements.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.