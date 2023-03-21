Gila County continues to struggle with providing prenatal care and assuring that mothers, infants and young children get the support they need.
Blame high family poverty rates, a lack of medical insurance, a fragmented health care system and low breastfeeding rates, according to an array of measurements.
Fortunately, Gila County’s Women’s Infants and Children (WIC) program continues to offer support for family nutrition, access to prenatal care and support for breastfeeding with federal grants through the Arizona Department of Health Services.
WIC represents one response to a slow-motion health disaster that every year causes the needless deaths of mothers, infants and young children in the world’s richest country.
The U.S. has the highest maternal and infant death rate in the industrialized world – more than twice as high as in other advanced economies. The rate more than doubled between 1987 and 2017. The high death rate stems largely from a lack of prenatal care, a lack of medical insurance, high child poverty rates and other preventable causes – including low breastfeeding rates.
Gila County fares worse than the state and national averages in most of those areas.
Only about 68% of mothers get the early, consistent prenatal care that research shows dramatically reduces the incidence of maternal and infant deaths – as well as an array of other health outcomes, according to the County’s Community Health Assessment.
The assessment revealed a host of problems:
• About 8% of babies have dangerously low birth weights.
• About 15% of pregnancies result in premature births.
• Some 15% of low-income children participating in WIC are obese.
• About 6% of women participating in WIC programs have critically low birth weight babies.
• Only 62% of WIC mothers even start breastfeeding – and only 14% breastfeed for 12 months.
• The county has among the highest teen birthrates in the state.
• 37% of children live in poverty – nearly double the overall poverty rate.
• Some 39% of children live in single-parent households – the biggest single risk factor for poverty.
• Some 32% of children suffer food insecurity – which means they can’t count on their next meal.
• An estimated 12% of children lack access to healthy food.
• 15% of women smoke during pregnancy, three times the statewide rate.
• Some 10% of newborns weigh less than 2,500 grams – 30% above the state average. Such a low birthrate increases the chance of infant death 40-fold.
• Births to unmarried mothers are 40% higher than the statewide average.
The Gila County WIC program receives about $317,000 annually in federal funding to tackle these problems. The program helps mostly low-income families buy healthy supplemental food, provide nutrition information and links to health care providers and programs. The program also provides breastfeeding support, infant formula and foods. The program has even started offering families coupons to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers markets in the county.
For information on the program go to https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/health_and_emergency_services/health_prevention_services/women_infant_and_children_(wic).php
Part of the problem stems from the fragmented, inconsistent medical care system, which forces many of the people who need care the most to scramble to find coverage or qualify for programs that can help. The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) covers the cost of most prenatal care and delivery in the county – reflecting the low incomes of most families.
The federal expansion of AHCCCS and a two-year freeze on kicking people out of the program have now come to an end – which will likely mean a surge in the number of people without insurance in the coming year.
As a result of poverty, a fragmented medical system and a lack of public education, many mothers and infants don’t get even the most critical, cost-effective care – like prenatal care.
One study concluded that providing prenatal care for teenagers saves about $3,000 per person simply in the medical cost of caring for low birth weight babies, according to a study in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine.
Another study found that women who did not get prenatal care were three times more likely to have a low birth weight baby. The analysis involved 7,000 births in Texas and compared outcomes with and without prenatal care, after controlling for other factors. Providing prenatal care saved $1,000 per woman in hospital charges alone.
Low birth weight babies are 40 times more likely to die and even if they survive, face a big risk of other medical problems.
And yet – a shocking percentage of mothers receive little or no prenatal care.
The U.S. remains the only industrialized country without universal health insurance – which contributes to the problem. In Gila County, at least 12% of people lack health insurance – a number likely to increase in the coming year.
The problem continues long after birth.
For instance, breastfeeding produces a multitude of benefits for infants. Doctors say women should rely entirely on breastfeeding for at least the first six months of an infant’s life. Breastfeeding is not only cheaper, but it also significantly reduces the risk of asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes and sudden infant death syndrome. Breastfed babies are also less likely to have ear infections and stomach bugs, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. Moreover, breastfeeding reduces the mother’s risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.
But in Gila County, only about 84% of women breastfeed at all – and far fewer breastfeed for the six months to a year recommended by doctors based on a wealth of studies.
The National Institutes of Heath estimates that if 90% of mothers breastfed for six months, it would avert $3.7 billion in direct and indirect child medical costs and $10 billion in medical costs related to child deaths. It would also save $4 billion annually spent on infant formula.
In fact, the savings on breastfeeding could provide full, universal, paid maternity leave and still produce a net medical savings of about $9 billion, according to the National Institutes of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!