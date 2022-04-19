Rep. Paul Gosar should be barred from public office because he engaged in an “insurrection” by supporting the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to a lawsuit filed last week.
Free Speech for the People filed the lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court, which also seeks to bar Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem from office. Finchem is running for Arizona Secretary of State.
Rory McShane, a Gosar campaign consultant, told The Arizona Republic that the case is absurd. “This is a frivolous suit. It’s been dismissed everywhere they tried it because it is factually and legally baseless. The lawyer behind it should be disbarred for abusing the courts.”
Capitol Media Services reports that Finchem, Gosar and Biggs have all dismissed the allegations.
Finchem attorney Jack Wilenchik noted none of the three lawmakers has been convicted of anything. “We don’t allow the public to accuse politicians of a crime and remove them from office. If we did, then, Lord knows, the courts would be full of this kind of thing every day.”
The lawsuit cites a 150-year-old constitutional amendment originally intended to keep the leaders of the Confederacy from subsequently seeking public office.
The lawsuit faults Gosar for participating in a pre-riot rally near the White House and for encouraging all-out efforts to decertify the election on his social media channels, where he repeated the unsupported allegation that hundreds of thousands of illegal votes had been cast in Arizona. Ali Alexander, the organizer of the “Stop the Steal” rally, called Gosar the “spirit animal” of the effort.
On Jan. 6 when the rioters breached the Capitol building, Gosar was speaking on the floor of the House urging Congress to set aside Arizona’s presidential vote. The riots forced the hasty evacuation of Congress and battles that injured to 140 officers, prompted some 800 arrests and caused several deaths, both directly and indirectly.
This week, Gosar put out a release celebrating the acquittal of one protester. So far, at least 165 people have pleaded guilty to various crimes, including 20 who pleaded guilty to felonies. About 70 have been sentenced and 30 received prison time.
However, last week a federal judge ordered the acquittal of Matthew Martin of New Mexico after reviewing video that showed two Capitol police officers allowing Martin to enter the Capitol. The judge concluded Martin’s actions were “minimal and non-serious.” Martin is an engineer who worked for a government contractor at a top-secret facility in Los Alamos.
Gosar said this week in his newsletter, “there was no unlawful entry, no vandalism, no disruptive conduct. How is this an insurrection when people are getting invited in by law enforcement? Sadly, hundreds more are still imprisoned and face similar charges for simply entering the building through open doors after being waved in.”
News media outlets back in September fact checked claims that hundreds of the rioters are still imprisoned and concluded at that time only 40 were still in jail.
Gosar also this week hailed the acquittal of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — while the jury deadlocked on a verdict for two others.
“It turns out that the men had been entrapped by an undercover FBI operation in yet another attempt to interfere in an election and sabotage President Trump’s re-election campaign,” said Gosar. “Their lives have been ruined. And for what? Trumped up charges, pun intended. These two trials show what our legal system is capable and willing to do to destroy political enemies and represent major collapses for the United States Justice Department.
The prosecution relied on recordings in which the men talked COVID-19 restrictions, political violence and the best way to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan. Two other men have already pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy and eight others face related charges in state court.
Meanwhile, Gosar has denied any connection with the American Populist Union, a far-right group that claimed Gosar planned to speak to its gathering in Tempe. The date fell on Adolf Hitler’s birthday.
Gosar had mentioned the group on his social media feed, but a representative said Gosar had no plans to directly address the group.
The APU later said Gosar withdrew from the event due to a scheduling conflict. The group said it wasn’t aware April 20 was Hitler’s birthday, and that it is “not affiliated with neo-Nazisim or white nationalism” but is a group of “authentic American conservatives who stand for faith, family and tradition.”
The Anti-Defamation League says the APU is “champions anti-immigration and anti-LBGTQ+ sentiments and regards the modern GOP as a corrupt, globalist conservative establishment.”
Gosar is seeking re-election in Congressional District 9, which no longer includes northern Gila County. He has drawn three Republican primary challengers.
