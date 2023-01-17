Record overdose deaths.
A high suicide rate.
Homeless people living in the woods.
On almost every measure — Gila County is facing some of the state’s highest rates of drug abuse, mental health woes and homelessness.
Enough’s enough, agreed the community leaders at last week’s town hall on substance abuse, mental health and homelessness.
MHA Foundation President Kenny Evans challenged the participants to take action.
The nation has “spent billions on these three issues ... do we have less homelessness? Do we have less drug abuse? Do we have better mental health?” he asked a room full of 25 community leaders.
The attendees included Payson Mayor Chris Higgins, Banner Payson Community Liaison Jennifer Lawless, staff from Gila County’s Community Action Plan, NAMI-Payson leadership, veterans, and the MHA Foundation board members.
Evans has pledged the MHA Foundation will push to lower Gila County’s high rates of suicide, and drug overdoses — after years of leading the state in a host of lethal statistics.
“I think what we are attempting to do is to see if we can do better,” said Evans.
Community leaders brainstorm ideas
The meeting followed the Arizona Town Hall format, with tables full of attendees brainstorming on topics facilitated by Lawless.
For this Jan. 10 town hall, the discussions focused on group housing, an online services directory, a social service center, and a 24/7 helpline.
Phoenix is currently suffering the fastest rise in homelessness in the nation, according to an article in The Arizona Republic. Rent and housing costs play a critical role in this rapid increase in people losing their housing, especially in Rim Country.
Juliet Orris, president of the Central Arizona Association of Realtors, reported that the median price for a Payson home has risen to $495,000. This price tag makes owning a home out of reach of teachers and nurses. Moreover, Rim Country also has a chronic shortage of housing units — especially apartments.
Town hall participants discussed buying hotels and converting them to long-term housing use, but Higgins pointed out the town also has a shortage of hotel units — a serious concern in a town that depends on tourism.
NAMI-Payson President Patty Wisner suggested a novel idea she has seen elsewhere — company housing.
“You need support services for people to live their best possible life,” she said.
That includes housing. She told the story of a high-end resort in Sedona that built apartments so support staff could afford to live in Oak Creek Village. The resort then bussed employees to and from work. Employees from around the world could afford to work and enjoy Sedona affordably and the resort had the staff it needed.
Wisner said the company does a background check and drug test to make sure “they are a good risk for renting,” said Wisner.
“It’s a revenue neutral solution,” she said.
Wisner also mentioned the Flagstaff Sustainable Housing Initiative.
“They build tiny cabins that are very inexpensive,” she said.
“Great suggestions,” said Lawless before turning to the next topic, an online services directory.
Online Services Directory
The region has services for the homeless and mentally ill — but they’re often hard to find.
Positions change, employees leave, phone numbers change, offices move — so much happens it has been impossible to keep up with all the changes.
People need access to an around-the-clock helpline to figure out how to get help, said several participants. Many people who need help the most can’t access those services. Others said red tape often makes people give up.
Higgins thought the warming center already provides the link to services.
“(It) is a great place to send others, providing they have the technical assistance they need to accomplish the goal,” he said.
Wisner said a group, supported by the MHA Foundation, has written a grant that could address this need.
Skyler Brice, with the Payson Warming Center, said Community Bridges and Southwest Behavioral offer a safe place for those in serious need, from crisis to ongoing management.
“I go to these people constantly,” he said.
Southwest Behavioral has individual councilors and groups available to help people cope with anxiety, depression and other mental health needs.
Community Bridges has crisis teams available to deescalate a situation and treatment options.
The Community Action Plan office offers a place for seniors and families facing homelessness to find support before the crisis.
“The CAP office prevents you from losing your house,” he said.
Can a social services center help?
When Lawless opened the discussion on a social services center, the group agreed that any center would need two entrances due to the various levels of crisis people face — ranging from loneliness to psychotic breaks with reality.
“If they come into the front with ease — make them comfortable,” said Higgins. “That is a totally different setting than a squad car in the back with someone in crisis.”
Wisner said Flagstaff has a building for social services with a front and back entrance, for just that reason. The police use the back entrance, she said.
Evans ended the roundtables by thanking everyone for their time and thoughts.
Then he asked every member, “Which of these (topics) would you be interested in getting involved in more deeply.”
He challenged them to commit to an action centered on “whichever topic you’re most interested in” either homelessness, mental health, or substance use. Then contact the MHA Foundation with that choice. Evans promised he will continue to keep these topics alive.
“This is not just something to talk about. We’ll come back with reports,” he said.
The group will meet at a future date to brainstorm and wrestle with these three topics.
