PHOENIX -- Arizona schools won't be shutting down before the end of the academic year, at least not because they can't pay their bills.

On a 23-7 margin, the Senate gave final approval Wednesday to lifting the constitutional spending cap for education, at least for the current school year. That vote, following action Tuesday by the House, ensures that schools will not have to cut 17% from their annual current budgets -- and do that in just four months.

