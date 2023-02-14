Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson at the latest school board meeting made it clear that the district doesn’t have a sex education curriculum and there aren’t any plans to offer one.
The teen pregnancy rate in Gila County is more than double the statewide average.
Decades of research shows a comprehensive sex education curriculum can lower teen pregnancy rates – not to mention dating violence and domestic violence.
The issue came up as the board adopted new policies required by the state legislature that require detailed written permission from parents anytime a student is exposed to information that could be considered sex education, as well as a requirement the district post any sex education curriculum online.
The state law requires several parental signatures for a student to attend a class session – or anytime they might be exposed to materials deemed sexually explicit.
The state restrictions allow parents to review all curriculum and materials, requires districts to post the curriculum and requires programs to stress abstinence. Schools don’t have to offer any form of sex education – and if they do, don’t have to include a discussion of HIV, gender identity or sexual orientation.
Gibson said, “if we have a sex ed curriculum, parents would have the option to opt out. We do not have a sex ed curriculum – that was brought up. Not sure what was brought up publicly, but the policy language gives parents an ability to opt out.”
“I thought we had classes,” said Board Member Barbara Underwood.
“We don’t have a sex ed curriculum that’s been adopted by the district,” said Gibson, “and in 27 years we have not had it. What we have had is an outside entity in PE classes come in and teach for a period of time. And we have not had that in three years. The individual is no longer with the county (health department). The school board has not approved a sex ed curriculum. We do not have a standard that goes through that topic.”
Gila County Health Director Josh Beck in response to an inquiry from the Roundup said the county gets $192,000 a year from the State Department of Health Services to reduce the teen pregnancy rate. The money comes from Arizona Lottery Funds under Proposition 203, which was adopted by the voters in 1995.
Most of the money – about $161,000 – pays the salaries of two staff members who give presentations in schools. The rest goes for county overhead ($17,400), travel and office supplies.
Beck noted the program used to allow parents to exempt their child from the presentation in writing. New rules require parents to fill out a form explicitly giving permission for the student to receive the information – which has reduced participation.
“Now all children must opt in to be in the class, instead of needing to opt out, making curriculum much more difficult to present in schools,” said Beck.
Teen pregnancy rates have been steadily declining throughout the nation in the past 15 years. The rate in Arizona has gone from 63 per 1,000 teens to 22 per 1,000 teens. That’s still more than 10% above the national average. However, the 64% decline in teen birthrates between 1991 and 2015 resulted in a $4.4 billion in public savings in 2015 alone, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Gila County’s rate of 44 per 1,000 remains double the statewide average and triple the average in counties like Coconino. Gila County has the highest rate in the state – and among the highest rates in the country, according to the County Health Rankings.
Teen pregnancy has a long-term impact on many girls and their children. The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that:
• Only half of teen mothers receive a high school diploma by the age of 22, compared to 90% of other girls.
• Children of teenage mothers are more likely to drop out of high school, suffer more health problems, be incarcerated during adolescence, give birth as a teenager and suffer unemployment as young adults.
Research has showed that abstinence only sex education approaches have no impact on teen pregnancy rates – and some studies have shown they may actually increase teen births.
“We show that increasing emphasis on abstinence education is positively correlated with teenage pregnancy and birth rates... These data show clearly that abstinence-only education as a state policy is ineffective in preventing teenage pregnancy and may actually be contributing to the high teenage pregnancy rates in the US,” concluded researchers Kathrin Stanger-Hall and David Hall in the journal PLOS One.
Research suggest that comprehensive sex education that focuses on relationships, health consequences, decision making, peer pressure and other elements of relationships, critical thinking and communications skills have proved successful in reducing teen pregnancy risks.
“Comprehensive sex education is associated with lower pregnancy risks, a later age at first sex and an increased probability of contraceptive use,” although the initial effects were modest, according to a summary of the evidence by the National Institutes of Health.
The researchers also concluded that the impact of sex education programs does not account for the steady, dramatic decline in teen birth rates in the past 30 years. “The causes of this decline likely lie in the changing economic and societal context in which teen childbearing takes place.”
