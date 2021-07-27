U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg drew a host of local and tribal officials during his trip to Phoenix last weekend — with everyone focused on getting money for bridges, roads, broadband connections and other infrastructure projects.
U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran, who represents southern Gila County and much of the eastern half of Arizona, hosted the Valley tour and plugged for projects across his sprawling district.
Navajo County Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger, also met with the transportation secretary, who is pushing President Joe Biden’s $1.6 trillion infrastructure plan. A slimmed-down, $600 billion, bipartisan version of the bill is currently stuck in the US Senate seeking 10 Republican votes.
O’Halleran, who is developing a top-10 list of infrastructure projects in his district, said rural Arizona has been short-changed for decades.
“Arizonans are forced to drive on some of the most dangerous, outdated roads in America, putting First District families at risk every day on their way to work and school. To that end, I was pleased to welcome Secretary Buttigieg to our district and show him one of the long-overlooked infrastructure projects that impacts the daily lives and safety of rural and tribal families throughout southern Arizona,” said O’Halleran.
In the meantime, Congress has also repealed rules that prevented “ear marking,” the practice of letting congressional representatives slip projects into appropriation bills. Once a vital way of rounding up votes for big bills, former Sen. John McCain led a long battle to get rid of earmarks. Instead, he argued any federally funded project should go through the selection and evaluation process set up by the funding agency.
O’Halleran said the Appropriations Committee has asked each member to prepare a top-10 list of projects. Those projects could eventually wind up in the congressional infrastructure package or get funding in dribs and drabs through the regular budgeting process.
O’Halleran’s district includes a host of tribal communities, from the outskirts of Tucson to the Utah border, including the San Carlos Apache Tribe in southern Gila County.
Some projects on O’Halleran’s list so far in rural and tribal areas in northern Arizona include:
• Winslow flood control project: $750,000 for the Army Corps of Engineers to design an upgrade of the dikes protecting Winslow from possible floods on the Little Colorado River. One the Corps completes the design, the project can get in line for funding.
• Globe flood control: $750,000 to pay for a design and feasibility study to create flood control works in McCormick Wash in Globe. The existing levee system is considered vulnerable to a flood that could otherwise romp through Globe.
• Navajo Nation water hauling: $500,000 to allow the Navajo Nation EPA to make regular deliveries of drinking water to remote homes not connected to a larger water system.
• San Carlos Apache College library and computing center: $871,500 to enable San Carlos Apache College to renovate, equip, and staff a library and computer center. This would expand higher education opportunities to a long-underserved community.
• Economic development center in Superior: The $2 million project would establish an Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center to stimulate new businesses, a workforce training center to train residents in the high-paying skilled trades in demand by local industry and a full-service multigenerational center to attract workers to new industry jobs and to live in the community.
