Gila County is primed for a lethal outbreak.
Not just COVID.
Not just flu and RSV.
We’re talking about polio, measles, mumps, chicken pox, whooping cough, Hepatitis B — you name it.
And the cause is the same in every case.
Declining vaccination rates.
Gila County is lagging far behind the vaccination rate needed to prevent a host of preventable diseases, with among the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
For instance, polio and measles are on a world comeback tour. The safe and effective vaccines for polio and measles at one time all but eliminated both diseases in the U.S. — thanks to vaccination rates above 95%. But currently in Gila County, just 86% of kids entering kindergarten are vaccinated against measles and just 88% against polio — leaving us vulnerable to an outbreak, say doctors.
Of course — the problem is much larger than Gila County.
Vaccination rates all over the world have fallen since the onset of the COVID pandemic.
In part, that’s because the pandemic overloaded health care systems and disrupted normal patterns of care, according to the World Health Organization. The pandemic represented the first major setback in a global vaccination campaign that has been building strength for 20 years.
The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic caused the cancellation of 16% of the scheduled vaccination campaigns for other diseases — resulting in 382 million missed doses worldwide, according to a summary in the journal Nature.
But politics has also played a role. The rapid development of a COVID vaccine followed by the failure of public health officials to sell the public on the safety of the shot has caused a crisis of confidence in the medical system, according to a recent survey of the rising vaccine hesitancy published in the journal Nature.
The problem is especially acute in heavily Republican areas of the U.S. — including Gila County. One 2021 survey of 1,745 U.S. parents found those who vote Republican are more than twice as likely to forego the COVID vaccine for their kids as those who vote Democratic, according to a report in Nature. Studies have also found vaccine hesitancy closely tied to right-wing, populist politics in Europe.
That helps account for a COVID vaccination rate of just 53% in Gila County — far below the state and national average.
But it’s not just COVID.
Gila County has among the state’s lowest vaccination rates for all the preventable childhood diseases. Epidemiologists say that among school children you need a roughly 95% vaccination rate to prevent outbreaks of the most dangerous diseases. That includes measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio and chicken pox.
Statewide, vaccination rates for those requires childhood vaccines range from 91% to 95% — not enough to prevent outbreaks, but pretty close in most cases.
Gila County is in much worse shape. The county has vaccination rates ranging from 86% to 90% for all of those dangerous childhood diseases. That’s well below the statewide average — which is generally below the national average, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Here are the Gila County percentages by disease:
• Measles/mumps/rubella: 86%
• Diphtheria/pertussis/tetanus: 87%
• Polio: 88%
• Chicken Pox: 91%
What’s going on?
The Arizona Legislature has adopted a big loophole in the mandatory school vaccination law. Most states allow a medical exception or a narrowly tailored religious exemption to the mandatory vaccinations. Children with a history of dangerous reactions to vaccines don’t have to get the shot — nor do children from families with a strong religious objection to the shots, like Christian Scientists. However, the Arizona Legislature wrote into the law an exemption based on any “personal belief.”
As a result, 7% of parents statewide have invoked personal belief to exempt their children from one or more of the required shots. In Gila County, that number has climbed to 11%.
Moreover, the legislature this year doubled down on its hostility to vaccinations. Lawmakers passed a law forbidding schools from ever requiring the COVID vaccination. Currently, the federal Centers for Disease control and the Food and Drug Administration classify the COVID vaccine as “experimental” due to its recent approval. School officials can’t require use of an “experimental” vaccine. The COVID shots have now proven safe for children after millions of doses administered and will likely lose its “experimental” label shortly. However, schools in Arizona will still not have the authority to require the shot.
The political debates inspired by the pandemic came on top of years of resistance to other childhood vaccines, often fed by internet conspiracy theories that often magnified the findings of discredited clinical studies.
As a result, global vaccination rates have hit their lowest point since 2008. And that means that diseases like the measles and polio can once again come ashore in the U.S. — and spread rapidly due to low vaccination levels here.
“We’re talking about tens of millions of lives that are at stake,” Kate O’Brien, head of the World Health Organization’s immunization program, told the journal Nature.
The World Health Organization worked for 40 years to increase global vaccinations, providing global vaccine coverage for 85% of vaccine-preventable diseases by 2014. The effort had nearly eliminated polio, measles and rubella in the Americas. But the decline in vaccination rates has resulted in fresh outbreaks — even in the U.S. In 2019, WHO reported 20,000 measles deaths — a 50% increase over 2016.
WHO is now seeking support from member nations to achieve 90% global coverage for the battery of vaccine-preventable childhood diseases by 2030.
Epidemiologists estimate that hitting that goal could save more than 50 million lives over the next 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!