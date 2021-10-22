The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens is the area’s State Health Insurance Program (SHIP), which is available to help navigate the current Medicare Open Enrollment period, which is going on now through Dec. 7.
SHIP provides unbiased help to Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers.
SHIP can help those new to Medicare; those reviewing Medicare plan options or those with questions on how to use their Medicare.
It can help with understanding Medicare choices; how to enroll; plan comparison; coverage and costs; paying for Medicare and prescriptions; troubleshooting billing issues; and submitting appeals.
SHIP is local, unbiased, confidential and offers only face-to-face appointments.
During Medicare’s Open Enrollment, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, those on Medicare can change their Medicare coverage options, which take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
For plan comparisons, provide a list of prescriptions and Medicare ID card information. Counselors will also screen for “extra help” programs to assist with out-of-pocket costs for Medicare prescription drugs and Medicare Savings Programs that will pay the monthly Part B premium.
SHIP counselors are not insurance agents; they do not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product or company.
To learn more or make an appointment call 520-836-2758 or 1-800-293-9393. There is also an Arizona SHIP Hotline, 800-432-4040.
