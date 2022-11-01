The mother noticed the red scratches on her daughter wrists but didn’t understand they were symptoms of a life-threatening depression.
The man who lost his family and his home soon found only drug addicts on the street would connect with him.
She feared her adult son had stopped taking his psychiatric medications, but HIPPA laws kept her guessing until it was too late.
These three people live in Payson. Each struggled to find support for themselves or their loved one in this rural area that has one mental health provider for every 1,360 residents. That compares to 1 per 640 resident in Maricopa County, one per 490 residents in Pima County and one per 450 residents in Coconino County. Only four other rural counties have fewer caregivers.
Mental health has become such a concern for the federal government, it launched the 988 mental health emergency number in August. The number works similarly to 911 to connect people in crisis to help. Except in rural areas. Because rural areas in the U.S. have so few psychiatric beds, treatment centers, counselors, psychologists and psychiatrists, those on the other end of the line don’t have anywhere to send rural residents for help.
Payson suffers from the same shortage of resources.
Perhaps that’s why Gila County suffers the state’s highest suicide rate – as well as the highest rate of drug overdose deaths.
And that’s why the Roundup is launching a series on the breakdown of the never comprehensive system for providing mental health and substance abuse treatment. Today, we’ll look at the dangerous shortage of resources. In future stories, we’ll tackle topics like suicide, domestic violence, addiction – and the changes we need to make to cope with the crisis.
Adolescent struggles harder on rural parents
Parents in Payson have few resources to address psychiatric issues. It can throw them for a loop when a child does self-harm, such as cutting.
Research finds that about 17% of adolescents and around 15% of college students in the U.S. have done self-injury on at least one occasion. This behavior starts in the pre-teen years and usually stops by adulthood, even without treatment. However, researchers have found that those who do self-harm do so to regulate their emotions. The research has found these adolescents feel things powerfully, but do not have the ability to tolerate their distress.
Symptoms can be exacerbated by complex modern stressors such as online bullying, sexting, an undiagnosed mental illness or the pressure to have a picture-perfect life.
In the case of the Payson mother, she did not know her daughter was struggling with depression and her suicidal thoughts until her daughter confided in a nurse at the local behavior health services organization – one of the few places offering services in Rim Country.
The family then had two choices: find a bed in a psychiatric hospital or have her restrained until a bed could be found.
Either way, the child had to go to the valley for services. Fortunately, she found a psychiatrist in Scottsdale who correctly diagnosed the problem and got the bright, high-achieving girl onto a medication regimen that brought relief from her overwhelming thoughts.
However, mothers with children under the age of 18 have an easier time finding help than when they’re dealing with adult children living with a mental illness.
Adult children add complications
Vera Eccles saw it coming.
Her son had been kicked out of many living situations because he frequently refused to take his medications for schizophrenia.
With nowhere to turn to, her son came home. Eckles set expectations. He had to get help, not drink, take his medications, and get a job.
At first, everything went well. Her son went to the local mental health services organization, took his medication, and kept a construction job.
Then she noticed he had started drinking again. He avoided answering her questions about his counseling and medications. She knew something was wrong, but the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) kept her from heading off her son’s ultimate break with reality that put her life at risk.
Frightened about what she saw at home, Eckels tried to report what was going on and get advice. When her son was a child, Eckles spent hours in the valley with specialists who gave the family the schizophrenia diagnosis. She hoped the local mental health provider treating her son would understand the seriousness of the issue, the office staff refused to provide any information – citing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) – which required her adult son to allow her access to his records. Gaining access otherwise would require a wrenching, potential expensive legal process to gain guardianship.
But Eccles didn’t have the money for that route.
Instead, one day she woke up to her son stabbing her.
Her daughter helped fight him off and call 911, but then her nightmare began.
She spent months finding an alternative to keeping her son locked in jail. He needed to go to the state psychiatric hospital, but had to wait for the legal process to go through its checklist before placing him in the right care.
While he waited, he deteriorated, and the jail put him on suicide watch.
The sad statistic is that two-thirds of prisoners in jails have “mental illness” concerns and about half of those in state and federal prisons, according to numerous estimates. One study found that half had a history of mental illness and half of those had active, serious mental illness. About 25% had a history of a substance use disorder. The percentages were much higher for women than for men.
It costs a lot to house these inmates. The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates it costs about $37,000 a year per inmate in the federal system and a staggering $214,000 to lock up a juvenile. The average cost of psychiatric treatment in a community hospital is $3,600 to $8,509.
Eckels son finally got moved to a psychiatric hospital. He has the medications and care he needs until he can stand trial for attacking his mother.
Right now, many of the seriously mentally ill in Rim Country wind up in jail mostly because of the lack of mental health treatment options.
The downward spiral of mental health, homelessness, and substance use
Tyler Freeman lost his family after a divorce. Depressed, he let everything slide. Soon, he found himself homeless. He wanted out, but didn’t know where to turn after his friends and family gave up on him.
It’s difficult for those who hold down a job and house to understand the challenges the homeless face, so the Morrison Institute did a report on mental health and its role in spurring substance use and homelessness.
Things like lack of access to the Internet or a phone keep the homeless from connecting with people and services. Unreliable or absent transportation makes getting to the grocery store, a job or counseling difficult to impossible.
The system doesn’t help the homeless, either.
Few outreach strategies exist to connect those in need to services.
Even then, programs like supportive housing and rapid re-housing have declined in the face of increasing rent prices and a lack of units.
If someone like Freeman finds counseling for childhood traumas, it’s often too expensive.
All this leads to stigmatization, criminalization, and poverty.
Freeman said the drug users on the streets seemed like the only ones who cared.
“They were the only ones who wanted to be my friend,” he said.
Soon he had added addiction to his depression and homelessness.
He tried reaching out for help, but found substance use percolated throughout programs.
Finally, he found himself eating a warm meal one night at the Warming Center. It took him a few meals, but he finally reached out for help.
He now has a job and a place to sleep at night. He’s got a long way to go, but he has hope.
All three of stories about these Payson residents highlight the impact of Rim Country’s lack of treatment facilities, psychiatrists, and staff to handle life trauma from losing parents and families to suffering a serious illness.
The Morrison Institute called it the Revolving Door of homelessness because policies and regulations created by governments and medical providers often end up tossing those struggling with mental health and substance abuse back into the woods and on the streets.
It’s a complicated issue that local governments, health care providers and first responders hope to solve locally in Rim Country by coming together to share resources.
The Roundup in future installments of this series will look at the systems and issues that perpetuate mental health struggles and what’s being done locally to help those who need it.
Research cutting: https://www.mcleanhospital.org/essential/teen-cutting-and-self-injury
Research Mental Health, homelessness and substance abuse Morrison Institute: https://morrisoninstitute.asu.edu/content/arizona-town-hall-mental-health-substance-use-and-homelessness
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!