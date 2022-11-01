Patty Wisner speaks to Payson Tea Party

Patty Wisner gave a presentation on the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to the Payson Tea Party at its June 13 meeting. She stressed the importance of a community support system to help those with mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives.

 Pia Wyer/Roundup/

The mother noticed the red scratches on her daughter wrists but didn’t understand they were symptoms of a life-threatening depression.

The man who lost his family and his home soon found only drug addicts on the street would connect with him.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.