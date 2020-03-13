For the first time in history, you’ll be able to complete the brief questionnaire for the U.S. Census online. If census data has not been submitted by May 1, a household will have a census taker visiting.
Reporting online is convenient for residents who have a computer and internet access; for those who don’t, there are places that offer work stations with a desktop or laptop connected to the internet where the public will be welcome to complete their census. The census went live March 12 at census.gov.
At the March 10 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors, deputy county manager Jacque Griffin cautioned there are internet scam sites that could be confused as the U.S. Census site. If the site does not have “.gov” it is not the official site.
Computer use locations
Payson
• Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Hours are Monday and Thursday, 9-6; Tuesday and Wednesday, 9-7; Friday and Saturday, 9-3.
• Department of Economic Security (DES), 100 N. Tonto St. Weekday business hours.
• Town Hall, 303 N. Beeline Highway. Weekday business hours.
• EAC-Payson library, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9-6; Friday, 9-12:30.
Pine
• Isabelle Hunt Memorial Public Library, 6124 W. Randall Place. Hours: Tuesday, 10-5; Wednesday, 10-4; Thursday, winter hours 10-6; Friday 10-5; Saturday 9-2.
Tonto Basin
• Tonto Basin Public Library, 415 Old Highway 188. Monday through Friday, 8-4.
Young
• Young Public Library, 124 South Midway Ave. Tuesday through Friday, 12-5; Saturday, 10-2.
Other Census News
Additionally, both Pine’s Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library and the Payson Public Library are hosting special events to encourage online census participation.
Pine and Strawberry residents can get help with the 2020 Census from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, March 26 at the Pine library, 6124 W Randall Place. There will be a free continental breakfast for participants.
Bring the Census access code you received in the mail or on your door, if you have it.
For details, call 928-476-3678.
At the Payson Public Library in April, staff and computers will be available during all open hours to assist citizens in completing their household’s online 2020 Federal Census. As a special kickoff for the 2020 Census, citizens who visit the library from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week of March 30 through April 3 will receive a census tote and a few other small incentive prizes.
It’s estimated that up to $3,000 per person per year is at stake for every Arizonan. That is more than $20 billion dollars annually that helps support Arizona’s communities, according to a new website launched by the state: https://azcensus2020.gov/
In fact, for every Arizonan who does not respond to the census, the state stands to lose $887 in federal funding. Just a 1% undercount would represent a loss to the state of $62 million per year for a decade, for a total loss of $620 million.
The census also impacts our political representation. Arizona stands to gain an additional representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. Local political boundaries within Arizona are also based on census data, from school districts to the state legislature. Among the reasons our state created the azcensus2020.gov website is to assure Arizonans that your response to the 2020 Census is safe, secure and protected by federal law. Answers can only be used to produce statistics — they cannot be used against you by any government agency or court in any way — not by the FBI, not by the CIA, not by the DHS, and not by ICE.
