During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Social Security Administration is dedicating available staff to serve people in most critical need of its services.
Read below before deciding whether to contact your local field office inquiry line or our national 800 number.
Please be aware that call wait times are longer than normal. It may take you up to 90 minutes or more to reach an agent, so we encourage you to try the online services before calling.
Social Security cannot answer questions about economic impact payments under the recently enacted law, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. Treasury, not Social Security, will be making direct payments to eligible people.
For more information, visit Coronavirus Tax Relief.
Local field office
When to call the local field office — employees can help with the following:
• Taking disability and survivor applications for the most severe disabilities, including: if you have a terminal illness; if you are a Wounded Warrior; if you may qualify for an immediate Supplemental Security Income payment based certain severe disabilities; and if your disability qualifies for our Compassionate Allowance or Quick Disability Determination processes.
• Resolving payment-related issues: if you did not receive your monthly payment; if you are currently homeless or at risk of becoming homeless; if you received an overpayment letter and need to request a reduced repayment schedule or request a waiver; or if your benefits were suspended and can now be reinstated.
You can find your local field office inquiry line by accessing our field office locator.
800 Number
When to call the national 800 number, agents can assist with limited transactions and are focused on helping those people most in need. During the pandemic, if your request can be processed online, our agents will redirect you to use our online services.
We also offer several automated telephone services that you can do without speaking with an agent.
Agents can assist with the following limited transactions:
• If you are not receiving benefits — Scheduling a telephone appointment to apply for disability and survivor benefits: if you have a terminal illness; if you are a Wounded Warrior; if you may qualify for an immediate Supplemental Security Income payment based certain severe disabilities; if your disability qualifies for our Compassionate Allowance or Quick Disability Determination processes; and other applications for benefits including retirement, survivors, Social Security disability, Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income claims.
• If you are receiving benefits: — Resolving payment-related issues including: change of address; direct deposit change; death reports; requests to reinstate benefits; and reports of non-receipt of payment. (Note: If you are reporting a non-receipt of payment, we will investigate and send payments by mail, or we will schedule an appointment for you to visit the office for pickup.)
• Other critical actions such as taking Medicare and Medicaid applications necessary for health-care coverage.
• Handling Representative Payee and other changes that ensure you continue to receive benefits.
To the extent possible, we will complete all other applications for Retirement, Survivor, Disability, or Supplemental Security Income benefits. We encourage individuals applying for routine retirement and disability benefits to apply online.
Important Note: If you already have a scheduled appointment, we will attempt to contact you by phone and/or reschedule for a telephone appointment. Our call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. government phone. We know that some scammers are trying to take advantage of this situation. Please remember that Social Security employees will never threaten you or ask for any form of immediate payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!