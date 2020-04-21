Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department. Treasury expects these automatic payments to go out no later than early May.
SSI recipients with no qualifying children need not take any action to receive their $1,200 economic impact payment. The payments will be automatic.
SSI recipients who have qualifying children under age 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment. They should now go to the IRS’s webpage and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info section to provide their information.
By taking proactive steps to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment.
If SSI beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait until later to receive their $500 per qualifying child.
This is great news for SSI recipients, and the Social Security Administration wants to remind recipients with qualifying children to go to IRS.gov soon so you will receive the full Economic Impact Payments you and your family are eligible for.
Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries (who don’t normally file taxes) will also qualify for automatic payments of $1,200 from Treasury. These payments are anticipated to arrive around the end of April.
The Treasury Department, not Social Security, will make these automatic payments to beneficiaries.
Recipients will receive the automatic payments by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card, or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their SSI or Social Security benefits.
For those SSI and Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries, with dependent children, who use Direct Express debit cards, additional information will be available soon regarding the steps to take when claiming children under 17, on the IRS website.
Please note that the agency will not consider Economic Impact Payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.
For more information about Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries, please see the Social Security Administration’s most recent blog.
The eligibility requirements and other information about the Economic Impact Payments can be found on the IRS website. In addition, please continue to visit the IRS for the latest information.
The agency will continue to update Social Security’s COVID-19 web page as further details become available.
