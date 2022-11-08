Last week, Maricopa County reported 138 flu cases, Coconino 15, Yuma 22, Pima 49 and Santa Cruz 10 laboratory confirmed flu cases. That brings the total since the start of October to 270 — with a 69% increase last week, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Gila, Navajo and Apache counties have so far not reported any cases.

