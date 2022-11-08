COVID continues to circulate in Gila County, which so far has a death rate double the statewide average. That likely reflects the low vaccination rate. Doctor urge people to get vaccinated - and then a booster shot roughly once every four to six months.
Those 5 to 18 are most frequent victims of the flu this season - and often the source of outbreaks that are especially dangerous for the elderly. The flu season's off to a fast, early start, but the vaccine's highly effective in preventing both infection and serious illness.
RSV cases have exploded in Arizona, with about 10 times as many cases as normal. The virus causes a nasty respiratory infection that's especially dangerous for children under six months.
Arizona Department of Health Services
The flu's off to a fast early start in Arizona, after two mild winters. No cases yet reported in Gila County, but doctors are urging people to get the flu shot to head off a dangerous winter.
Arizona Department of Health Services
COVID continues to circulate in Gila County, which so far has a death rate double the statewide average. That likely reflects the low vaccination rate. Doctor urge people to get vaccinated - and then a booster shot roughly once every four to six months.
Those 5 to 18 are most frequent victims of the flu this season - and often the source of outbreaks that are especially dangerous for the elderly. The flu season's off to a fast, early start, but the vaccine's highly effective in preventing both infection and serious illness.
Last week, Maricopa County reported 138 flu cases, Coconino 15, Yuma 22, Pima 49 and Santa Cruz 10 laboratory confirmed flu cases. That brings the total since the start of October to 270 — with a 69% increase last week, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Gila, Navajo and Apache counties have so far not reported any cases.
Most of the cases so far have been among people younger than 25, but flu still poses the greatest danger to those over 65.
Meanwhile, RSV has also gotten off to a fast start — after all but skipping Arizona last winter. So far, Arizona has had 1,026 lab-confirmed RSV cases. That includes 736 in Maricopa County — but none confirmed yet in Gila, Navajo and Apache counties.
So far, there’s no vaccine for RSV, although a couple are in clinical trials. RSV is most dangerous to children. Usually, it’s just a nasty bout of wheezing and coughing — but it can prove fatal, especially in very young children.
Gila County reported 42 new COVID cases last week. The death rate from COVID in Gila County is about twice the statewide average. Only 53% of the population has gotten fully vaccinated. About 9% of the COVID tests are coming back positive — so the virus continues to infect our lungs and sinuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!