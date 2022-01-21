Rim Country was well represented on the speaker’s list at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Florence last week.
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) addressed the crowd saying “a storm is a comin’. We are going to take back DC and restore law and order, defeat the communist infiltrators and save America from the incompetence and evil actions of the current regime.”
State Sen. Wendy Rogers also addressed the crowd, along with a long list of local officials and candidates who have supported the former president’s unproven claims that hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes “stole” the election from Trump in Arizona and other swing states.
“We are so blessed to have Donald Trump with us here today. We know the election was stolen,” said Rogers (R-Flagstaff).
Rogers is a member of Oath Keepers, whose leader has been arrested and charged with helping to organize the Jan. 6 demonstrations that led to rioters breaking into the U.S. Capitol building to disrupt the certification of the election.
More than 160 police officers were injured by the rioters. One demonstrator was shot trying to enter an inner Senate chamber and the riots led to five other deaths.
The claims of election fraud were discarded for lack of evidence in more than 100 court cases, including several in Arizona. Moreover, in Arizona, an audit of the vote found that Biden actually had a roughly 300-vote larger margin than the official count. The official Maricopa County audit of the results — including a review of the performance of the election machines — also found no evidence of fraud that could have affected the outcome.
The state senate’s audit of the Maricopa County vote by the private firm Cyber Ninjas was performed over the objections of the Republican dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. The senate raised millions in donations, mostly from Trump supporters. Nonetheless, the audit verified Biden’s 11,000-vote victory margin in the state.
The audit found cases in which people who voted gave a different address from the one on the voter rolls and found some cases in which people with the same name voted in different places. However, a formal audit by Maricopa County as well as a review of every claimed case of voter fraud by the Associated Press found only a handful of improperly cast ballots.
Nonetheless, the Trump rally focused on the claim of widespread voter fraud.
Media counts based on estimates by law enforcement put the number who attended at 15,000. The right-wing network RSBN put the number at 20,000. The Florence Police Department, prior to the event, projected possible attendance at 30,000. Gosar in his newsletter after the event put attendance at 55,000.
A number of Republican officials and candidates also attended and amplified the claim of a stolen election. That included candidate for governor Kari Lake, Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, Anthony Kern, Sonny Borrelli, Kelli Ward, Leo Biasuci, Andy Biggs, Debbie Lesko, Rodney Glassman and others.
State Sen. Kelly Townsend also spoke. The Arizona Republic reported that she has filed for election in the new, redistricted Congressional District 6. If true, that means she wouldn’t be running for election in the redrawn Congressional District 2, which includes Rim Country and the White Mountains.
Townsend led the crowd in a chant of “What do we want? Indictments! When do we want them? Now!”
She said, “We want indictments of the election workers so that they don’t continue to do this.”
As chair of the Senate Government Committee, she will review a potential flood of elections-related bills this year. Last year, the legislature imposed a host of new restrictions on mail-in voting and other election systems. As of Friday, an additional 28 bills had been submitted that include things like removing mail-in voting from school elections, banning drive-through voting and printing ballots on special paper that contains security features.
Trump blasted Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who along with Attorney General Mark Brnovich certified the results of the 2020 election in Arizona. Ducey is reportedly weighing a run for the Republican senate nomination, which Brnovich is already seeking.
Trump said of Ducey, “He’s not going to get my endorsement. Ducey has been a terrible, terrible representative of your state.”
Trump has already endorsed Lake for governor and Finchem for secretary of state, who would oversee elections if he wins.
