Eli Crane

Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane took office this week after unseating Democrat Tom O’Halleran in the redrawn Congressional District 2, which now includes all of Gila County.

 Peter Aleshire

Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D-Oak Creek) final press release for Congressional District 1 included a final list of projects being funded in the district.

O’Halleran lost his bid to represent the redrawn Congressional District 2 to former Navy SEAL and businessman Eli Crane. The redrawn district included all of the White Mountains and the Hopi, Navajo and Apache reservations. However, it picked up Rim Country and heavily Republican portions of Yavapai and Pinal counties. Crane, who won former President Trump’s endorsement, was sworn in this week. During his campaign, Crane had focused on border security, election security and a host of other issues.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

