Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D-Oak Creek) final press release for Congressional District 1 included a final list of projects being funded in the district.
O’Halleran lost his bid to represent the redrawn Congressional District 2 to former Navy SEAL and businessman Eli Crane. The redrawn district included all of the White Mountains and the Hopi, Navajo and Apache reservations. However, it picked up Rim Country and heavily Republican portions of Yavapai and Pinal counties. Crane, who won former President Trump’s endorsement, was sworn in this week. During his campaign, Crane had focused on border security, election security and a host of other issues.
O’Halleran’s final list of funded projects in the district were mostly included in the year-end funding bill and included a host of wildfire and forest restoration projects.
On the other hand, Crane blasted that year-end bill for not including enough money to improve border security in the U.S. — although it includes hundreds of millions in grants to nations in the Middle East to improve border security for nations there.
In support, Crane retweeted an article from Breitbart News detailing $410 million in spending for “enhanced border security” in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia and Oman. The $1.7 trillion bill averted a potential government shutdown, but included a lot of last-minute spending increases. “This article gives a snapshot of the kind of insanity infesting our federal government. How does anyone justify voting for this, knowing full well that our border is a disaster.”
The U.S. spends about $17.5 billion on its own border security annually, including 65,000 positions in the border patrol. The Fiscal 2022 budget included an additional $1.2 billion for border infrastructure. The overall budget for the Department of Homeland Security’s budget comes to about $174 billion.
O’Halleran commented, “I’m proud to have spent the past six years putting Arizona families over Washington politics, and I want to extend my thanks to every Arizonan that called, emailed, and came to our Washington, Flagstaff, Casa Grande, or Oro Valley offices to share your thoughts and concerns with my team and me. It has been an honor to represent you.”
The year-end budget bill included a gush of spending for forest restoration, wildfire suppression and prevention, water supply and conservation, watershed protection and support for tribal projects.
He highlighted projects in the final budget bill that benefited the district including:
• $18 million in disaster relief for Pipeline Fire-affected areas
• $22 million for Tunnel Fire-affected areas
• $42 million for watershed restoration
• $4.4 billion total for wildfire suppression
• $2 billion for the Bureau of Reclamation, an increase of $30 million
• $50 million to fully fund the Lower Basin Drought Contingency
• $65 million for WaterSMART grants that promote water efficiency and conservation
• $75 million for Indian Energy Policy and Programs
• $4 billion for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Indian Education, and Office of the Special Trustee, an increase of $299 million above FY22
• $4 billion for the U.S. Forest Service, an increase of $222.7 million from FY22
• $7 billion for the Indian Health Service, an increase of $230 million above the FY22
• The Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument Boundary Adjustment Act
O’Halleran’s final press release also stressed a final list of funded district projects, with the return to “earmarks.” Former Arizona Senator John McCain had crusaded for years to eliminate the ability of congressmen to earmark federal projects in their home districts, which he maintained spurred wasteful spending. However, Congress has mostly restored earmarks, making it possible for a congressman to designate specific projects.
O’Halleran highlighted a list of 13 community projects totaling $24 million that received last-minute funding, commenting, “When I came to Washington in 2017, so many First District communities had not bounced back from the great recession. Our district is home to some of the most beautiful natural wonders in the world, some of the hardest working rural and tribal communities in our nation, and the kindest and most welcoming families I have ever known. I’ve fought for six years to bring their voices to the table in Congress and am humbled to have been able to shepherd so many of their goals across the finish line.”
Projects included:
• $3.4 million for a Page water pipeline
• $1.4 million for the Coconino County Tribal Nations Service Center
• $1, million for the Gila River Indian Community Traffic Signal at State Route 87 & Skousen Road
• $1.5 million for a water project on the Hopi Reservation
• $2.7 million for a railroad pedestrian bridge crossing in Maricopa
• $218 million for the Maricopa-Stanfield Irrigation and Drainage District for the Santa Rosa Canal Project
• $750,000 for the Michaelson Building Incubator Workforce Development Project
• $2.2 million for the Millet Swale
• $1.5 million for the Museum Post-Fire Flood Mitigation, Property Acquisitions
• $4.2 million for the Navajo Nation Division of Social Services, Window Rock, AZ for facilities and equipment
• $3 million for the Thornton Road Widening — Phase 3
