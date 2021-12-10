The U.S. government’s still in business — but just barely.
And Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) is as mad as a wet hen about the whole, sorry mess.
Congress, on a straight party-line vote once again, just barely averted a government shutdown by passing a short-term spending bill to keep the doors open. Congress next faces the need to raise the debt ceiling before Dec. 15 or face a potential default on the national debt.
The House voted 221-212 for a continuing resolution to fund the government until Feb. 18, with an extra $7 billion thrown in to provide for the resettlement of Afghan refugees.
This week, Congress took the first step toward raising the national debt limit — to avoid a default with far-reaching effects. That action follows weeks of deadlock as Republicans in the Senate refused to waive rules that would have allowed the Democrats to raise the debt limit on a straight, party-line vote. At this writing, Democrats are expected to raise the debt limit enough to get through the next election, without the need of any Republican votes.
Last week’s continuing resolution merely authorizes the government to pay for programs previously approved by Congress to avoid a government shutdown.
O’Halleran, a moderate Democrat, supported the continuing resolution to avert a shutdown, but blasted the process. His swing district includes the White Mountains and southern Gila County.
“All government shutdowns, regardless of how short, negatively affect our economy and our ability to properly plan our national defense operations, disrupt funding streams for critical, federally-funded programs and initiatives, and nix paychecks for hardworking federal employees.
“While I am pleased that we took action today to keep our government open and running by passing a continuing resolution, I am exasperated that the government of the greatest country in the world has taken — yet again — to paying our troops and funding our federal agencies on a month-to-month basis.”
The federal government last actually shutdown in 2018, when Democrats in the Senate refused President Donald Trump’s effort to add $5 billion to build a border wall. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the five-week shutdown cost the economy $11 billion. The president ultimately moved money from the Pentagon’s budget to continue work on the wall.
It’s the second time this year Congress has adopted a continuing resolution to fund the government amidst partisan bickering about whether to attach additional, unrelated measures to the vote and who would get the blame for the shutdown.
The continuing resolution passed the House with the support of just one Republican.
Meanwhile, the need to raise the national debt to avoid the economic chaos of defaulting on the national debt set up separate budget confrontation along party lines. A last-minute deal this week may have kicked that issue down the politically potholed road as well.
Several Republican senators have said they would block a vote on the debt ceiling under Senate rules unless Democrats allow a vote on an amendment to bar funding for President Biden’s proposed vaccine and testing mandate for the private sector. Senate leaders have reportedly struck a deal that will allow a one-time, majority vote on an extension of the debt ceiling.
If they pull that off, Congress and the Senate will face another deadline in mid-February. Instead of adopting the annual budget at the normal time in October, Congress has funded the government on a month by month basis as partisan fights continue.
The extension to mid-February essentially allows the federal government to spend money budgeted during the Trump administration. In order to avoid a shut down on Saturday, Democrats gave up their effort to also avert billions of dollars in scheduled cuts in Medicare, farm subsidies and other programs. Funding for those programs could end up in the debt ceiling vote expected soon.
O’Halleran commented, “This ridiculous kick-the-can approach ensures that our nation cannot adequately plan for the road ahead, leaving us vulnerable on both domestic and international fronts, and disrespecting the hardworking men and women employed by the federal government. We need to end this process that has become the norm by passing a complete, comprehensive budget on time each year.”
