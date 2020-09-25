The 2020 general election is just five weeks and a few days away. Gila County residents who have not yet registered to vote or want to change their party affiliation must do so by Monday, Oct. 5 — that is the voter registration deadline.
Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 7. Residents who are on the permanent early voting list or are voting early in this election, should have their ballots in time to make their selections. Gila County will accept requests for early ballots through Friday, Oct. 23. The last day to vote early in person is Friday, Oct. 30.
Sample ballots are mailed Friday, Oct. 23, giving voters a chance to review the candidates and the propositions.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
The Gila County Elections Department posts returns at around 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3 and updates the count as often as possible. The vote is not official until canvassed and approved by the Gila County Board of Supervisors or the town councils where elections took place Nov. 3.
