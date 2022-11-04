The Payson council chambers remained hushed as Payson Fire Chief David Staub ran the three fire scenarios on the SIM table for the Alpine Heights HOA board, its lawyer, and the council.
The bright yellow, vibrant orange and deep red represented the fire front as it moved through Alpine Heights block by block —cutting off the only escape from the Payson neighborhood.
Staub hoped the Oct. 27 presentation would dramatize the need of the community for a second escape route, one big issue behind the town’s attempt to extend a dead-end street by adding a second water tank.
The HOA board has threatened to sue if the town goes through with a land swap with the real estate development company, Tayco, which would create an escape route. However, the project would also provide access through the neighborhood to a parcel Tayco wants to develop.
“Scenario one is an airplane crash into a house. This happened not too long ago,” said Staub.
The SIM table allows Staub to program in fuel dryness and wind speed and direction.
The table holds a box of pulverized walnut shells Staub and his staff can mold into mountains, ridges and valleys that mimic the topography.
For this council meeting, Staub laid a picture of the Alpine Heights subdivision over ridges and valleys that looked like the community. He then filmed the fire’s projected spread.
“It would be difficult to contain,” he said as the flames spread to nearby houses and cut off the escape route for residents near the dead end of Hillcrest Drive.
Alpine Heights HOA board president Catherine Hines wasn’t impressed.
“Instead of talking about the lot problems ... you do a big emotional thing (that) we are all going to die,” she said. “Since we are grandfathered, we do not need a second exit against our will.”
Councilor Scott Nossek asked if all the residents agreed with Hines.
“I am aware of a member of the HOA who would consider it a win-win-win. They would gladly trade for a road for evacuation,” he said.
The board wanted the name of the person, saying they had heard no one opposed to their position.
The kerfuffle over the water tank started back in 1978 when the Payson Town Council approved the Alpine Heights subdivision. At that time, the single water tank was enough for the 205 lots, most of them empty. By the 1990s, the area had grown. All the homes were built, and the two proposed alternate exits evolved into two more dead-end streets with 30 more homes to add to Hillside Drive’s traffic burden.
Soon, Alpine Heights was the only community in Payson without a backup water tank. The water department needs backup tanks to maintain water flow during tank maintenance. The two-tank system ensures there’s always enough pressure to fight fires and provide water, said Tanner Henry, Payson’s water department director.
For 30 years, the town sought to buy any piece of property near the tank it could find. Finally, in 2018, the owner of Lot 147 in the Alpine Heights HOA subdivision offered to sell a lot for a water tank. The town snapped it up, then launched into plans.
At that point, Tayco offered to swap a hilltop lot that would be better for a water tank. All the town had to do was swap Tayco for a chunk of Lot 147.
And therein lies the rub with the HOA.
The HOA states that Lot 147 falls under its jurisdiction, so the HOA board has to approve anything other than a single-family home on Lot 147.
The town instead grabbed the mountain top it had always wanted and did a lot line switch to get access to the tank site. Tayco took the rest of Lot 147 the town didn’t need.
After the presentation, Suzy Tubbs said, “Us being a city and a town ... they trump HOAs.”
She said she knew that because she worked for an HOA for 14 years.
Scott Nossek said he “spent a lot of time thinking about it and listening to a lot of people (but) I’m not aware of anything illegally done.”
He believes doing anything to improve an evacuation route for that community and improving fire safety is in the best interest of the community.
Members of the HOA board agreed if the town wanted to exercise eminent domain for the public good, it could do so in this case. They just hoped the town would respect their rules and regulations.
“After hearing both sides, I would like to digest and not close the door on this issue,” said Mayor Tom Morrissey.
The council decided it will consult with its attorney in a future executive session on the issue.
When the town bought the lot, it agreed to the provisions stated in the HOA Declaration of Restrictions, as all owners must. That agreement restricts development of any lot by its owner to a single family home. Eminent domain may only be used by the town for the town, it is expressly forbidden to deal with an outside developer. The HOA currently has 2 escape routes going opposite directions, one of which goes right by the mayor's house. There were originally two more routes going East, but both were closed off by the town for private development. This sets precedent and in a suit, the town will lose, costing the townspeople even more money that they have already wasted (over $11 million) ignoring the ADA complaints.
Eminent domain - refers to the power of the Town of Payson to take private property and convert it into public use. The Fifth Amendment provides that the government may only exercise this power if they provide just compensation to the property owners.
Since compensation was already delivered, I think 1$ would be sufficient?
Public Use Requirement:
In Kelo v. City of New London, Connecticut, 545 U.S. 469 (2005), the Supreme Court held that general benefits which a community would enjoy from the furthering of economic development is sufficient to qualify as a "public use."
