The Payson council chambers remained hushed as Payson Fire Chief David Staub ran the three fire scenarios on the SIM table for the Alpine Heights HOA board, its lawyer, and the council.

The bright yellow, vibrant orange and deep red represented the fire front as it moved through Alpine Heights block by block —cutting off the only escape from the Payson neighborhood.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Spam Hammer
Michael Heather

When the town bought the lot, it agreed to the provisions stated in the HOA Declaration of Restrictions, as all owners must. That agreement restricts development of any lot by its owner to a single family home. Eminent domain may only be used by the town for the town, it is expressly forbidden to deal with an outside developer. The HOA currently has 2 escape routes going opposite directions, one of which goes right by the mayor's house. There were originally two more routes going East, but both were closed off by the town for private development. This sets precedent and in a suit, the town will lose, costing the townspeople even more money that they have already wasted (over $11 million) ignoring the ADA complaints.

Report Add Reply
Jeff R
Jeff Robbins

Eminent domain - refers to the power of the Town of Payson to take private property and convert it into public use. The Fifth Amendment provides that the government may only exercise this power if they provide just compensation to the property owners.

Since compensation was already delivered, I think 1$ would be sufficient?

Public Use Requirement:

In Kelo v. City of New London, Connecticut, 545 U.S. 469 (2005), the Supreme Court held that general benefits which a community would enjoy from the furthering of economic development is sufficient to qualify as a "public use."

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.