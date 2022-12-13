The deadly surge in drug overdose deaths is finally slowing, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control.
But Gila County still has an overdose death rate more than twice the state average — due in part to continued problems in administering a quick and effective antidote.
The U.S. has suffered 107,000 overdose deaths in the past year — with the overwhelming majority of deaths linked to the spread of fentanyl — a potent, synthetic opioid that is now showing up in a host of other illegal drugs. That’s far higher than in the years before the pandemic — but still 40 fewer than in the 2021 calendar year.
“The data continue to show a hopeful trend of a decrease in overdose deaths,” but more prevention and treatment work is needed, said Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy in a statement.
Although the CDC reports that deaths and overdoses have leveled out in the past six months — Gila County could still be seeing a high death rate due to the relatively low rate at which police and paramedics are administering naloxone when they show up to find someone unconscious from an overdose of opiates.
The latest trends are detailed on the Arizona Department of Health Services overdose tracking site — which now shows people dying from an overdose in Gila County get the antidote only 74% of the time. That has improved significantly in recent months — but still lags behind the state average of 80%.
Only Cochise County fares worse — with naloxone administered in just 61% of overdoses.
By contrast, top-performing Navajo and Coconino counties average about 95%.
Statewide officials reported 2,871 overdoses — a rate of 40 per 100,000 — in the first six months of 2022. The state also reported 1,400 overdose deaths — a rate of 19 per 100,000.
Gila County reported 19 overdose deaths, a rate of 36 per 100,000. It also reported 24 non-fatal overdoses — a rate of 45 per 100,000.
So Gila County’s overdose rate is 10% lower than the state average. However, the Gila County death rate remains a staggering 170% above the statewide average.
The bleak Gila County numbers likely reflect the continuing failure to administer the widely available antidote. Fentanyl can readily shut down the body’s automatic breathing system. Naloxone almost instantly reverses the effect — seemingly bringing people back from the dead.
Statewide, paramedics administer 78% of the naloxone. Next comes law enforcement — about 15% of cases. Bystanders and other health care professionals administer the rest of the doses.
The state website reported 14 naloxone doses administered in Gila County during the six-month reporting period — but didn’t break out who administered each dose.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control reported a possible leveling out of the drug overdose plague. The soaring increase in deaths appears to be driven mostly by the spread of fentanyl, rather than an increase in the number of people addicted to potentially-lethal drugs.
The four states reporting a significant improvement — Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia — have made strenuous outreach and education efforts, while expanding addiction treatment and use of naloxone.
Gila County has lagged on all those fronts. This likely accounts for our sky-high death rate, despite a non-fatal overdose rate that’s actually slightly below the statewide average.
The data is still provisional — and apparent plateaus in the past have yielded to a fresh surge. However, the CDC’s most recent report expressed cautious hope that the epidemic of deaths has at least peaked.
Arizona’s one of the states with a reduction in deaths — down about 3% compared to the same period a year earlier. Utah saw an 8% decline. Seven other states in the East reported declines of up to 11%. The rest of the country is still reporting increases — led by a 32% increase in South Dakota.
The CDC numbers reflect the trends between June of 2021 and June of 2022.
The nation has hit false plateaus before. In 2018, the 67,000 deaths reflected a 4% decline from the previous year. Officials confidently predicted the plague would recede — and credited efforts to crack down on the use of prescription painkillers and the use of naloxone. But the improvement proved fleeting — and drug overdoses accelerated during the pandemic.
Some researches suggested the 2018 decline might have reflected China’s crackdown on the manufacture of the opioid carfentanil in that country. This likely reduced the smuggling of those powerful synthetic opioids into the U.S. The synthetic drugs are perhaps 100 times stronger than morphine.
However, fentanyl has been added to many other street drugs — including cocaine and meth. Several Mexican drug cartels now account for the bulk of the fentanyl smuggled into the U.S., according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
The drug remains a scourge in Gila County, according to the ADHS website tracking the ongoing costs in lives and medical costs.
Increasingly, fentanyl shows up in other drugs when someone overdoses. Fentanyl accounts for 63% of drug overdoses in Arizona. Meth still accounts for 30% of overdoses and cocaine for 7% — but even then the drugs are often laced with synthetic opiates. Fentanyl accounts for an estimated 63% of deaths — although other opiates including heroin, methadone and morphine also play a role.
Overdoses account for 176 hospital visits in Gila County — a rate of 541 per 100,000 population. Statewide, overdoses caused 20,000 hospital visits so far in 2022 — a rate of 682 per 100,000.
Northern Gila County has a bigger problem than southern Gila County — accounting for 57% of reported overdoses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!