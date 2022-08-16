Backers are celebrating the escape from the political swamp of a bill to provide medical care to veterans exposed to potentially toxic smoke.
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) and Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema played a role in reviving the PACT Act from political death.
The legislation expands Department of Veterans Affairs medical eligibility for ailments potentially related to exposure to smoke from massive burn pits in Afghanistan, Iraq and bases in the Middle East. The veterans could qualify from a long list of potential ailments five or 10 years after discharge. It also creates a one-year enrollment period for post 9/11 vets who did not enroll during their first five years after discharge.
The bill would automatically provide coverage, with less red tape when it comes to proving a potentially related ailment was specifically connected to smoke from the burn pits in which the military routinely burned massive amounts of potentially toxic materials with little protection from the smoke for soldiers nearby.
Nonetheless, veterans living in Gila, Navajo and Apache counties will likely face more difficulties in accessing the new benefits — given the limited VA facilities in all three counties. Navajo and Apache counties have four VA clinics in Show Low, Holbrook, Chinle and Polacca. Gila County has clinics in Payson and Globe. However, many veterans will have to travel to the Valley to access comprehensive testing and treatment.
The legislation also added coverage for two conditions potentially related to exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, including high blood pressure and monoclonal gammopathy.
The expanded benefits could cost $28 billion per year over the next decade and represent the biggest expansion of VA benefits in 30 years.
At least 1 million of the 3.5 million post-9/11 combat veterans exposed to toxic smoke from the burn pits have been unable got get covered care for assorted ailments because they couldn’t meet the normal criteria for demonstrating that a list of 23 ailments was service-related. The list includes 11 respiratory conditions and several forms of cancer — including reproductive cancers, melanoma, pancreatic cancer, kidney cancer and brain cancers such as glioblastoma.
Up until now, the VA has denied roughly 70% of disability claims based on exposure to burn pit smoke for lack of clear-cut studies establishing a link between the smoke and the illness.
President Joe Biden’s son died of brain cancer after several combat tours. The president has said he’s convinced his son’s brain cancer was caused by burn pit smoke. Survivors of veterans who died from one of the ailments would also become eligible for VA benefits.
The House narrowly passed the bill, which then stalled in the Senate — which had already enacted a previous version.
“The politically motivated slowdown of the PACT Act in the Senate was a slap in the face to sick and struggling veterans across our nation,” said O’Halleran, one of the bills co-sponsors. “It was beyond unacceptable and dishonorable. Veterans are not bargaining chips — as a Congress, we should seize any chance we have to improve care and resources for those who have fought selflessly to defend our nation. While I am relieved to see this bill clear the Senate, I remain absolutely disgusted with its political delay. We have known for years this was a problem affecting veterans. While we have worked to expand and improve VA services during my time in Washington — including mental health care — much more must be done.”
Sen. Sinema, one of the sponsors in the Senate, said, “Senate-passage of our bipartisan PACT Act — legislation expanding health care access to Arizona veterans exposed to toxic substances as a result of their service — demonstrates what we can do when we work together to ensure Arizona veterans and their families get the care and benefits they have bravely earned.”
Sen. Kelly said “As a Gulf War veteran, I know that toxic exposure has continued to harm generations of veterans long after they stepped off the battlefield, yet many of them have been met with a closed door by the VA. Our legislation will put an end to that by ensuring that veterans exposed to these toxins can get the care they need without delay.”
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) also supported the measure. “The PACT Act allows veterans to receive the benefits they are entitled to. I am proud to have voted to support this bipartisan legislation.”
The bill also requires the VA to undertake studies of the health effects of toxic exposures for veterans who served in Southwest Asia and the Gulf War, as well as detailed analysis of post-9/11 veterans health trends. The bill also establishes screening systems for veterans to determine whether they may have ended up with toxic substances in their bodies. Proving conclusively that a toxic exposure actually caused one of the listed medical problems is extremely expensive and time consuming. The act creates the assumption that a link exists — even if it hasn’t been conclusively proven through laboratory and clinical trials.
The military in Iraq and Afghanistan routinely used burn pits the size of football fields to burn waste, which included tires, poisonous chemicals, jet fuel, computers, plastics and other materials.
Senate Republicans voted 84-14 in June to advance the bill to the House. However, after the House approved the measure 42 Senate Republicans blocked final passage — including 25 who voted for the measure the first time. The Republicans said they wanted to explore amendments that would limit the potential total cost of the bill.
Some 60 veterans groups had lobbied for the bill, along with comedian Jon Stewart. The veterans rallied outside the Capitol and maintained an encampment to bring pressure on the Senate.
Veterans interested in checking on their eligibility and taking advantage of the new open window for determination can visit the VA website of call 1-800-MyVA411.
The final Senate vote was 84-14.
For more detail on the medical conditions and postings covered, go to: (https://www.legion.org/veteransbenefits/256577/what-you-need-know-about-pact-act-benefits%C2%A0)
