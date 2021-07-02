The Payson Town Council on Thursday locked in a $49.5 million budget for fiscal 2021-22. That represents an overall increase of 15%, about seven times the inflation rate.
The preliminary budget includes $35 million in various operating funds and another $14 million in various special funds.
The town’s general fund operating budget will increase by about 9% to $21 million, with another $3 million in general fund capital spending. That increase compares the tentative budget to last year’s adopted budget. Actual year-end spending is less than the adopted budget, but that is true every year.
The town’s $9.4 million capital budget represents a 43% increase compared to this year, with most of the money going for street and water system maintenance. Even with the massive increase, the budget doesn’t include money for big new projects, like a splash pad, covering the event center, improving Main Street or partnering with the MHA Foundation to create a new park, pool and community center complex.
However, the budget does include the biggest reserve fund the town has managed to accumulate in years. The town’s general fund reserve stands at $8.4 million — basically a third of the spending total. During the hard times of the recession, the reserves often fell below 3%. Across all the town’s funds, the reserve amounts to $28 million, roughly 54% of total spending. However, that includes things like hoped-for grants and the accumulated surpluses in street improvement districts and the water department fund.
The adopted budget will require no increase in the town’s small share of the property tax nor any reduction in the almost 10% sales tax rate, which is among the highest in the state. Sales taxes are among the most regressive — which means people with low incomes get hit hardest. However, in Payson’s case, out of town residents pay a large share of the sales tax, thanks to the town’s booming tourist economy.
The council unanimously adopted the tentative budget, which locks in a spending limit. The council will adopt the final budget on July 8, which cannot exceed the tentative budget.
Police and fire remain the big-ticket items in the town’s general fund. The police have a budget of $6.8 million and the fire department about $5.6 million — just over half of general fund spending.
The water department has its own special fund and spends $7 million annually, all from customers and grants.
The town once feared the pandemic would devastate its finances, which rely heavily on the sales tax. Although many businesses shut down for months during the pandemic, the town’s sales tax collections actually rose compared to the previous year. So did property taxes, as new construction and rising prices kicked in. Moreover, the town collected some $4 million in federal pandemic stimulus funding.
The combination produced what turned into a banner year financially, with increases in most departments and a modest number of new hires. The overall budget rose 15%, but the inflation rate in 2020 was about 2%. Some economists worry that inflation will rise significantly this year as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
The budget adopted on Thursday also included a new tally of some $749,000 in spending planned for the current year but now carried forward into 2021-22. That includes a lot of unspent grant money — some in hand and some merely hoped for.
The carry forward amounts include $9,000 for a bocce ball court, $162,000 for a new fire truck, $156,000 worth of new police vehicles, $239,000 for a “sun and shade” grant for the event center, and $71,000 in water fund adjustments. The carry-forward also included about $430,000 in money various departments budgeted, but did not spend.
The town won’t necessarily spend all that carry forward money, since some of it depends on grants the town might not actually receive. However, adding that carry-forward money would boost total town spending to $52.3 million, according to the council decision request form.
Most departments enjoyed budget increases, but a few got huge increases — at least on paper.
For instance, the central services budget jumped 35% to $2 million. But that was mostly because of a $500,000 increase in the department reserves.
The town manager’s department enjoyed a big increase — but that was mostly because of the transfer of a staffed position from the finance department. This also made finance one of the few departments to see a decrease.
One exception to that rule was the contract legal department, with a 17% decrease produced by a savings of $117,000.
The huge increase in the town’s total budget ensures town spending will remain an economic driver for the community. The total budgeted amount in all departments works out to about $3,300 per resident.
