Payson is poised to impose new regulations on short-term rentals to cope with noise, trash and traffic generated by guests — especially when the property owners don’t live onsite.
On Nov. 1, the Payson council asked town staff to come back with an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals.
Back in 2017, when short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO were new, Gov. Doug Ducey decided no town, city or county could make regulations limiting their existence unless it had to do with public safety.
Since then, the practice of renting out homes like a hotel has exploded. Town staff estimated Payson has a little more than 200 vacation rental properties sprinkled throughout the town. The Rim Country area has more than 420. Across the nation, research shows up to a third of homes sales are purchased for short-term rentals.
But everything changed last year when Ducey decided the business needed more oversight. Although town staff did not present the number and type of complaints the town receives, reports from across the nation relate stories of parties in residential neighborhoods. Some parties have erupted into violence, although no such incidents have been reported in Rim Country.
In response, the legislature this year gave “local government more power to enforce regulations,” said Julie Leonard, the economic director for the town.
The race is on to control rude guests who disturb the peace of the neighborhood.
Some vacation rental owners worry the rules could drive them out of business — even if their guests aren’t creating problems.
“All month, different towns have been moving forward with some stuff,” said Leonard.
The new law allows cities, towns, and counties to require a permit or business license to operate. Owners must display that license on all advertising and tell adjacent neighbors they are a short-term rental.
Owners must also prove they have liability insurance. Leonard said.
Most short-term rental owners on platforms like Airbnb already have that insurance.
Owners must provide the name and contact information of someone responsible for the property in case of an emergency or disturbance. Violations could bring a fine of up to $1,000.
Licenses also provide more leverage to the town to control the behavior of short-term rental guests, said Leonard.
The council can suspend the owner’s license/permit if they do not comply with the contact, insurance, and license/permitting process.
The license/permit allows Payson to fine a short-term rental owner up to $1,000 if an owner fails to apply for the town’s license/permit.
The town can deny a license/permit “under certain circumstances.”
Leonard provided examples of what other cities and towns have done.
Tempe requires short-term rentals to register, but does not charge a fee for that registration. The list is public.
Sedona, Scottsdale, and Phoenix require owners to register an emergency contact.
The City of Goodyear has already passed regulations that go into effect Jan. 1. Short-term rental owners must have a license, provide an emergency/complaint contact who must respond in a certain amount of time. Owners must also notify neighbors of their business and undergo a sex offender background check.
Mesa is looking at charging $250 for a license, requiring a contact and neighbor notification as well as other requirements.
After the meeting, Town Manager Troy Smith said “It was a good discussion amongst the council members ... We received direction to essentially use all the authority the state has granted to local governments to regulate.”
He sees nothing concrete happening until February or March.
“It will be the new year before we get the ordinance back in front of the council at a regular meeting, but the draft in the packet is what we will bring back,” said Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!