Turns out – many kids have proven to be gifted.
You just gotta ask.
But that’s not the only problem.
You also have to give them the classes and programs they need once you ask.
So the Payson School District’s once-thriving gifted students program has dwindled to almost nothing – partly because the district stopped administering tests to identify them.
But once the district resumed limited screening – numbers jumped up immediately.
The first round of screening boosted the number of kids qualified for a gifted program from five to 39, the school board learned at a study session on special services for kids and at last week’s April 11 school board meeting.
“One of the areas that stood out is the gifted program,” said School Board Member Susan Ward. “It’s clear these students are being under-served. They have an instructor once a week for one hour – that’s insufficient to properly serve them. The numbers have gone up dramatically – but it’s a single part-time position. So I’d like further discussion to see if there’s a better way to serve this population of students.”
Most of the study session focused on special education students, mostly kids with learning disabilities who need extra support and services. The state pays schools extra to provide those services – and the law requires them to provide an equal education despite disabilities. About 14% of Payson’s students qualify as special education students.
The gifted students fall into a harder-to-define – and much less lucrative – category.
The federal definition of a gifted student is “youth who give evidence of high achievement capability in such areas as intellectual, creative, artistic, or leadership capacity, or in specific academic fields, and who need services or activities not ordinarily provided by the school in order to fully develop those capabilities.”
A decade ago, a group of parents under the leadership of Devin and Laurel Walla formed a group to lobby for an expansion of the nascent gifted program. Devin Walla later got elected to the school board. The gifted program had a golden age – with activities, enrichment classes, field trips, the academic decathlon and comprehensive testing. A lot of the money for the extra services was raised by the parents. Once the Walla’s kids graduated, the program dwindle to invisibility.
A lot of gifted kids have extraordinary abilities in some areas – and challenges in others. One Payson student who moved through the system after the gifted testing had all but ended, ended up categorized as a special education student based on tests for dyslexia and attention deficit disorder. What the tests missed was an extraordinary capacity in math. He graduated with mediocre grades and went to work in a second-hand store. But he read math books and studied puzzles in his spare time. He eventually gathered the courage to attend community college. He proved brilliant in math. He’s now halfway through the PH.D program in math at Arizona State University.
Superintendent Linda Gibson noted that finding money to expand the gifted program didn’t make the board’s top list of budget priorities – but remains on the standby budget list if the district gets more money than anticipated.
“A full-time gifted position was on that list – if monies come into the district,” she said.
Board member Barbara Underwood asked, “is the gifted program in grades K-12? Or is it only certain grades?”
Turns out, the program’s only available in two grades.
“What we have for gifted students is an opportunity to take higher-level classes. What we have in place is the true bare minimum for serving that population,” said Gibson.
“Are the students all screened?” asked Underwood.
“We were screening all second-grade students when it was on. And we moved in that direction this year so we can have true population numbers,” said Gibson.
