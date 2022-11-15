Hire two more Payson parks maintenance workers.
PLEEEEEEASE!!!
That’s the gist of a unanimous recommendation to the town council from the Payson Parks and Recreation Commission at its last meeting.
The commission made the recommendation after hearing a bleak report from the town staff on the efforts to keep up with the heavy use of the town’s parks, especially the playing fields that support thriving youth sports programs and draw sports tournaments to town.
The town council is about to start work on the budget that will start in July, so the commission hopes a strong push now will ensure more parks maintenance workers can compete with a long list of other town priorities that will face the new council.
The commission’s recommendation will have to go head-to-head with the police and fire department’s pleas for more money and staff — as well as citizen complaints about the condition of the roads and a host of other concerns.
Commission Chair BJ Bollier said the current parks maintenance staff is overwhelmed — and not keeping up with the routine maintenance needed even to maintain the warranty on the new artificial turf on several heavily used playing fields.
“It’s pay now — or you pay later,” said Bollier of the growing list of deferred maintenance priorities. “We paid $200,000 for that new field by the library. In the warranty it says it has to be brushed after a certain number of hours of use — the brushes need to be stood back up. If we don’t take care of our stuff, we have to replace it. We’ll end up having to replace these fields — or we won’t have fields to use. The tsunami is coming — the burnout and replacement of the staff.”
Recently hired Parks Supervisor Scott Van Ommerman observed, “Our parks across the board are showing increased use — and that translates into increased demand and pressure. More staff is needed across the board. We are severely behind staff-wise. It’s not just park maintenance. We’re our own worst enemy because we’re successful — they want more of a good thing. So I appreciate your support.”
Fortunately, the department has been able to count on the volunteer help of retirees to “fill the gaps,” said Van Ommerman. “We’ve tapped that resource. A lot of them come to you and say, ‘I always wanted to do this.’ And you say — ‘really?’”
Parks and Recreation Director Christine Smith said “the council has been supportive, but we have bottlenecks. Scott has 18 direct reports. We don’t have all the tools we need. There’s no work order system — no automation in our department. But the town is working on it — and they’re looking at funding it. There is light at the end of the tunnel. We have to ask people to be patient as we continue to get there.”
Payson actually has fewer parks than national standards recommend, but the existing parks are heavily used. Rumsey gets the most use — especially during the now almost year-round seasons for the youth athletic programs — including soccer, basketball, flag football, baseball and volleyball. All summer long, the athletic fields draw teams from around the state to participate in tournaments, with families spending days in local hotels and spending money in local restaurants. Green Valley Park hosts many big events like concerts in the Park, Fourth of July and other tourist draws.
Payson lives mostly on sales taxes, the majority of which are paid by out-of-town visitors.
The town has also been plagued by vandalism in the Rumsey Park bathrooms and other facilities — and also faces major drainage problems in the park. The sad fate of Taylor Pool illustrates the perils of letting maintenance and upkeep slip. The town recently closed the pool after getting estimates as to what it would cost to bring the decades-old pool complex up to standard.
The town council has supported adding a splash pad. A grant-supported project initially estimated at $300,000 has ballooned to $700,000 in the past several years — prompting the council to put plans on hold.
As one commissioner observed, “the Star Valley splash pad was done in six months — we’re still thinking about it after four years. I’m just disappointed that we don’t get more input — or the input is ignored.”
The MHA Foundation has invested millions in producing a brand new park off Granite Dells Road, complete with new playing fields, a lake, water features and a connection to the also neglected Payson Area Trails System. The MHA Foundation has been negotiating with the town for most of the last year on whether the town would bring the new park into its system and assume responsibility for maintenance. So far the town has balked, noting it can’t afford to maintain its existing parks.
