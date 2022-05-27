Payson has provided Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema with an ambitious — and expensive — capital improvements wish list that offers insight into the town’s top priorities.
The seven top projects come with a total price tag of about $160 million.
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, in consultation with the council and staff, came up with the list after the mayor met with Sinema about possible projects in need of funding.
“Feasibility is, of course, considered, but I am trying to answer a question that was asked of me by Sen. Sinema regarding our needs. The senator has already come through with help by addressing our most critical need — reduction of the threat of a catastrophic fire in the forest surrounding Blue Ridge Reservoir,” said Morrissey.
Congressional earmarks in the current federal budget together with projects intended to reduce wildfire risk included in the federal Infrastructure and American Recovery Act bills have provided money to jump-start the long-sought, long-delayed thinning of the 64,000-acre watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir.
Payson has rights to some 2,500 acre-feet of water from the 14,000 acre-foot reservoir — with another 500 acre-feet available to other Rim Country communities. Experts say that a wildfire among the tree thickets on the watershed could spur flooding that would fill the reservoir with mud.
Even if the federal money to support local infrastructure programs runs out, the list offers a look at the council’s priorities — and the major challenges facing the town.
1. Green Valley Parkway Extension: $4 Million
The town’s top-rated infrastructure project on the list was nearly $4 million to design and build an extension of Green Valley Parkway to provide what amounts to a back door to Main Street and Green Valley Park, which would also serve as an evacuation route to Highway 87 for a large portion of town. The Backbone Fire last summer underscored the value of adequate evacuation routes — when it took four hours for people to leave the much smaller, highway-adjacent communities of Pine and Strawberry.
“This roadway would establish a vital connection to this part of the population to Highway 87, without having to traverse the Main Street corridor,” said the priority list.
The other projects in order of priority include:
2. Stormwater Management: $25 Million
Payson’s lack of a comprehensive storm sewer system has left it with widespread drainage problems during periods of heavy rain — especially monsoon downpours. “The existing infrastructure (mainly open channel ditches) is undersized, not adequately maintained, and there is no funding source for needed improvements. Retro-fitting the community is very expensive and exceeds the funding capacity of the Town. These conditions result in erosion, property damage, and costly litigation. The Town would benefit from an updated master plan and funding to implement the recommendations. The American Gulch Project, which is listed below, is a part of the solution to this problem.”
3. Payson Event Center (PEC) Projects: $10 Million
Rodeos are one of the major events hosted in the uncovered event center. “The Event Center brings critical revenue to the town and local business when events are hosted at the site. The improvements listed below would create an environment that helps draw additional tourists to the area as an event destination.” The town’s been working fitfully on a master plan since 2008 to provide water, bathrooms, concession buildings and shaded seating.
Estimated costs include:
• Event Center Master Plan $80,000
• Event Center Feasibility Study $40,000
• Infrastructure $500,000
• Cover & Event Buildings $8,000,000
• LED Light Conversion for PEC $300,000
4. Public Safety Facilities: $17 Million
Payson’s already drawing up plans to remodel, redesign and expand the police station as well as overhaul the lineup of the town’s existing three fire stations. A consultant’s study has recommended “closing two of the town’s three fire stations, which are housed in old, inadequate metal buildings. The study recommended building one, two-company station, near the center of town to improve response times and firefighter safety. The town has no funding source for either the new fire or remodeled police stations.”
5. Redundant Broadband/Digital Infrastructure: $12 Million
The town lacks fast, reliable broadband access for much of its critical infrastructure.
The town has experienced outages of up to 25 hours, during which people could not call 911 for emergency services. “Our water utility sites, including the treatment plant, lack connectivity. This means our physical security is diminished. No security cameras. Additionally, community partners, including the Town of Payson, have a grant application into AZ department of commerce for a $9.7 million grant to build an internet point of presence to collocate providers and create redundancy and resiliency for digital services.”
6. American Gulch Improvements: $12 Million
The American Gulch winds through town and runs the length of Main Street. The Gulch carries floodwaters, causing damage in heavy flows and stunting the development of Main Street and many other properties along its length. “This property currently encumbered by a floodplain could be reclaimed for development. Completion of the American Gulch linear park, including channelization; crossing at McLane Road; walkways; landscaping; and related amenities. The American Gulch plan provides an engineering solution to mitigate the potential of flooding. This project will be in conjunction with private development along the gulch as well as properties along Main Street. This is also a major link for the PATS trails between Sawmill Crossing and Green Valley Park.”
7. Street Maintenance: $63.5 Million
A consultant hired by the town gave Payson a score of 61 out of 100 on the condition of its streets and recommended completely reconstructing 15% of all the roads in town. The consultant put the estimated cost at $63.5 million and recommended a street maintenance and repair budget of at least a $4 million annually — compared to the current $500,000. “Most of the community doesn’t have sidewalks and the town’s residents are forced to walk in the streets (55% of the population are retirees).” The Town currently plans to use nearly $7 million of its reserves in fiscal year 2022/23 to tackle the most critical streets. “This level of local investment is a non-sustainable, one-time approach, given the Town’s revenue limitations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!