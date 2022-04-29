Payson schools are doing great when it comes to taxpayer bang for the buck.
Especially if you compare us to the rest of the country.
And consider the high poverty rate among families here.
And the high percentage of kids in special education programs.
And the whole living in a rural area thing.
Also, best if you not spend too much time fretting about the dropout rate.
Or the high transportation, facilities and administrative costs.
Not to mention the 11% decline in enrollment.
All these insights come from the most recent Arizona State Auditor General’s assessment of school district spending, which Superintendent Linda Gibson reported to the Payson school board on Monday.
Overall, Payson spends about $11,912 per student from all sources. That’s about 4% ($441) less than the statewide average. And it’s about 45% less than the national average. Mind you, those numbers are based on 2021 spending in Arizona versus 2019 per-student spending nationally. So actually, we’re spending even less on educating our kids than it sounds.
Mind you, we’re spending less than the rest of the state even though 16% of Payson’s students are in special education programs — compared to 13% statewide. Moreover, 23% of our students come from families living in poverty — compared to 16% statewide. The district gets extra money for both special education and low-income students, but still spent less per student overall.
So, yeah. Like, screaming deal.
Granted, our administration, transportation and facilities budgets are a little bit higher than the statewide average. But that’s partly because Payson responded to the statewide increase in the minimum wage by giving nice raises to all of its classified staff. Moreover, the district is coping with declining enrollment and aging facilities and a sprawling attendance area for bus drivers to navigate, Gibson told the board.
But bottom line — we’re educating our kids for a bit less than the average Arizona district — and way, way less than schools across the nation.
So, feel good.
Just don’t squint too hard at the graduation rate — which is just 72% in Payson, compared to 78% statewide and 86% nationally. In fact, the only state with a lower graduation rate than Arizona is neighboring New Mexico at 75%.
Fortunately, this year the auditor general didn’t include the normal test score comparisons — presumably due to the upheaval of the pandemic.
The district reported a big decline in test scores at the end of last year, after months of distance learning. Scores are bouncing back — but not very fast.
Most school districts are grappling with the same problem — which explains why the state decided not to grade each school this year.
And if you’re going to enjoy the auditor general’s report on how much less money the state is spending on education than the rest of the country, definitely don’t look at the dispiriting numbers on class sizes.
Granted — on paper it sounds pretty good. Payson’s got one teacher for every 18 students. But don’t go getting excited. This definitely doesn’t mean that class size averages 18. The teacher-student-ratio includes every single school employee with a teaching certificate. This includes a bunch of special education teachers with very small classes. It includes reading teachers and other support teachers. It even includes teachers in what amount to administrative positions.
In truth, most elementary classes have 28 or 30 students and many high school classes have even more. The district won’t even teach a class unless it has at least 13 students — which is why the district rarely offers key classes like calculus. Statewide, districts have an average of 17 students per teacher — so we’re just barely over the average in Arizona but way over the national average.
If you consider national statistics, Arizona has the among the largest class sizes in the country, according to the National Center for Education Statistics — although the numbers are figured differently than the auditor general’s report.
Nationally, the average class size for teachers in self-contained classes is 16 — or 19 for teachers in departmentalized instruction. In Arizona, the comparable numbers are 20 for self-contained classes and 22 for departmentalized instruction. So teachers here have about 25% more students than the average across the country — and Payson’s class sizes are about 5% higher than the state average.
The auditor general’s report included a little blip of good news for Payson teachers.
The average Payson teacher makes $54,431 — compared to an average salary of $56,349 statewide — a roughly 4% disadvantage. Then again, back in 2018, the average teacher salary here was $45,893. The state legislature boosted school spending enough to raise teacher salaries over four years. Statewide, teacher salaries went up an average of about 16%. But Payson passed the full 20% along to its teachers, said Gibson.
The average Payson teacher has 17 years of experience — compared to about 13 years in 2017. Moreover, only 8% of Payson’s teachers are in their first three years in the profession — compared to 18% in 2017. That sounds like good news — and it is if you want experienced teachers in the classroom. But it also reflects a worsening teacher shortage statewide, with fewer young folks heading into the profession — and more and more teachers struggling to teach outside their area of expertise or without the traditional credentials and training.
Gibson spent much of her time before the board trying to explain away the district’s higher-than-average spending on administration, facilities and transportation.
The whole thrust of the auditor general’s report for years has been to shame school districts into increasing “classroom” spending as a percentage of the total budget — while decreasing the share of the budget spent on administration and other functions.
The 2022 report put Payson’s “classroom” spending at $5,109 per student — compared to $5,521 statewide. This includes instruction, student support and instruction support. This means classroom spending accounted for 68% of Payson’s budget compared to 70% statewide.
The district’s spending on administration came to $1,105 per student compared to $1,041 statewide. Plant operations came to $1,370 compared to $1,041. Food service worked out to $396 per student compared to $269 statewide. Finally, transportation came to $602 per student compared to $369 statewide.
(1) comment
Lots of stats..
The fact remains...
Arizona ranks 48th out of 50 states in spending per student and about the same in teachers salaries...
Much of tax money designated for Education ends up in Charter Schools...like the Charter School owned by former Republican Senator Sylvia Allen...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!