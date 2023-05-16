The Payson School Board approved a final few adjustments in its $28-million budget for the current school year at its meeting last week.
The district fiddles with the budget all year long, moving money in and out of the contingency fund, earmarking grants, hiring and retiring – a constant flow of money in and out of assorted categories so long as they stay under the state mandated spending cap and within the broad boundaries of assorted categories.
The numbers presented to the school board offer some revealing trends as the district staggers out of the pandemic, with lots of painful lessons learned and the ongoing churn of the state budget.
So here are some of the highlights from the final revision for the current fiscal year:
The roughly 2,200-student district will spend $28 million when it’s all said and done – although that includes a big chunk of money in the contingency fund to carry forward into next year. About $13.5 million comes from local property tax, $9.5 million from the state government and $5 million from the federal government.
The operations and maintenance budget comes to $19 million, with another $4.4 million in the capital budget for equipment and assorted projects.
The average teacher salary inched up to $52,670 – an increase of just $366 from the previous year.
The total number of employees hit 302, up two positions from the previous year. The number of certified teachers increased by one.
Some of the increases and decreases were surprising and often reflect the impact of money from federal pandemic relief. The total in federal grants received dropped from $7.5 million to $5 million as the pandemic wound down. But not all of that actually gets spent – since the district can carry some of that grant money forward from year to year.
Consider, some of the increases in the maintenance and operations budget.
• Instruction (mostly classroom teachers) virtually unchanged at $6.2 million.
• Student support Services: Up 13% to $1 million.
• Instructional staff support: Up 14% to almost $1 million.
