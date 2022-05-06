Payson schools this week snagged an award for “outstanding financial reporting” from the Association of School Business Officials International.
And that’s no minor achievement — given the bewilderment of school district accounting systems, which reliably baffle reporters and board members alike.
The award comes as schools shamble toward the deadline for adopting their budget for the upcoming school year — although the state still hasn’t adopted its budget and a flurry of far-reaching financial changes hang over the heads of school financial managers.
Still, Payson schools financial wizards took a moment to feel accomplished — at least for a gasp or two.
Only 16% of the schools that applied for the award from 37 states won the recognition. PUSD has gotten the award every year for the past 11 years.
Susan Lambert, manager of recognition programs, Association of School Business Officials International, wrote the district, “Congratulations to you, your staff, and your district on receiving ASBO International’s Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting Award (COE) for your FY2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. Your participation in the COE program is a testament to your district’s commitment to transparency and high-quality financial reporting.
Superintendent Linda Gibson congratulated finance director Kathie Manning and her staff. “It is because of everyone working together to follow processes and protocols by the state of Arizona and our federal government along with the Business Services department keeping us all in step to do so that we are recipients of this award.”
The Arizona Legislature has deadlocked on the state budget this year, which features a rare $5.2 billion surplus produced by a flood of federal COVID relief and infrastructure money plus a stronger-than-expected economy.
Moreover, courts have struck down a voter-approved ballot measure that would have provided an extra $1 billion for schools annually, stemming from a surcharge on the income tax rate for people making more than $250,000 — which had the effect of further bolstering the state surplus.
Legislative Republicans have a one-vote margin in the Senate, but retiring Rep. Paul Boyer — a teacher — has said he won’t support a state budget that doesn’t replace the $1 billion the schools lost due to the court ruling. Other Republican lawmakers say they won’t support a budget that doesn’t dramatically expand eligibility for school vouchers providing taxpayer money for private school tuition or home-schooling costs.
So the school district’s nearing the state-imposed deadlines for adopting a budget and offering contracts to teachers and administrators for next year, without yet knowing how much money is coming from the state.
In addition, the district must track millions in federal COVID grants — the major factor in keeping school district from a financial meltdown this year due to enrollment declines due to the pandemic.
So it’s a small miracle the district knows how much money it’s got and whether it’ll go broke by the end of the year — given the complexity of state funding, the growing teacher shortage, the bewilderment of special funds and the impact of current year funding models. The district has to adopt a budget and offer contracts this year based on its best guess as to next year’s enrollment — and then make all the accounts balance.
But then — just imagine if Arizona schools weren’t among the worst-funded in the nation. Arizona spends about 40% less than the national average per student — roughly $4,000. And that’s a lot more money to balance out — even if you knew what the legislature is going to do.
